KameraOne to work with the Associated Press to extend its digital news service for German speaking markets

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KameraOne announced today it will provide digital consumers in German-speaking countries with video stories from The Associated Press. The collaboration combines the strengths of a trusted global news provider with an innovative video platform that already services major media outlets in Germany, Austria, and 20 other countries.

The digital consumer drives the change in the news consumption habits across the globe and causes a seismic shift in the media landscape. KameraOne empowers emerging and traditional media outlets worldwide to embrace that change by providing everyday trending video stories covering multiple topics including: global breaking news, climate change, sports, entertainment and emotion evoking moments, adapted for local audiences.

KameraOne is taking it to the next level across one of the major global markets -- Germany, Austria and Switzerland -- providing a fully localised digital news service to its clients and consumers in the region.

KameraOne'smulti-year agreement with AP also includes top sports video content provided by SNTV, a joint venture between AP and IMG.

"We're delighted to be working with KameraOne to deliver our localised videos in Germany, Austria and Switzerland," said Alwyn Lindsey, AP vice president of sales for EMEA. "We are impressed by their platform and their extensive distribution network, which we believe will deliver AP's video journalism to many more consumers in the market."

KameraOne is enhancing its existing service by extensive localised news coverage for digital media outlets, mobile apps and other connected media channels to elevate its already strong offering in the market.

Daniel Hromadko, Managing Director of KameraOne, added "The Associated Press is the most respected news organisation in the world, and we are excited to be able to bring full news coverage into one of our major markets to further expand our local service."

Through this arrangement, consumers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will have access to fully localised high-quality news videos through the digital channels and apps they already use.

KameraOne service also includes videos from other leading content providers.

About KameraOne

https://kameraone.com

KameraOne delivers digital news and other trending video stories every day, covering the latest global events, heartwarming moments, incredible performances, and much more. KameraOne empowers digital publishers to engage their audiences to increase traffic, user retention, and revenue growth. KameraOne videos are used by digital media outlets across more than 20 countries in multiple languages to inform, educate and entertain 500M+ consumers.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

