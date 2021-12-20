Global Public Transportation Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Driven by Increase in Government Funding for Transportation and Increasing Domestic Trips

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Transportation Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The public transportation market is poised to grow by $79.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%
This study identifies the increasing emphasis on vehicular emission reduction as one of the prime reasons driving the public transportation market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increase in government funding for transportation and increasing domestic trips taken by the residents.
The report on public transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The public transportation market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public transportation market vendors that include Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd.
Also, the public transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
