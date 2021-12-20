Global Public Transportation Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Driven by Increase in Government Funding for Transportation and Increasing Domestic Trips

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Transportation Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The public transportation market is poised to grow by $79.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%

This study identifies the increasing emphasis on vehicular emission reduction as one of the prime reasons driving the public transportation market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increase in government funding for transportation and increasing domestic trips taken by the residents.

The report on public transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The public transportation market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading public transportation market vendors that include Bay Area Rapid Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Consat AB, Cubic Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, Metro de Madrid SA, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTR Corp. Ltd., and VRL Logistics Ltd.

Also, the public transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Bus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metro - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Suburban rail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LRT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bay Area Rapid Transit

Chicago Transit Authority

Consat AB

Cubic Corp.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

Metro de Madrid SA

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

MTR Corp Ltd.

VRL Logistics Ltd.

