Global Luxury Pen Market Study 2021-2025: Increase in Customization and Personalization of Pens and Luxury Pens Perceived as a Status Symbol

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Pen Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This luxury pen market is poised to grow by $712.70 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5%

This study identifies the high preference for corporate gifting as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury pen market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by increase in customization and personalization of pens and luxury pens perceived as a status symbol.

The report the luxury pen market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The luxury pen market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury pen market vendors that include A. T. Cross Co. LLC, Bespoke British Pens Ltd., C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Elmo and Montegrappa Spa, Faber-Castell USA Inc., Jean Pierre Lepine, Newell Brands Inc., PILOT Corp., and S.T. Dupont SA.

Also, the luxury pen market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Customer landscape



Vendor Landscape



