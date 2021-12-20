The global cold plasma market size is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0%

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cold Plasma Market by Industry, Application, Regime, COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04698591/?utm_source=GNW





By polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment accounted for the largest market share of the market

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printing, adhesion, and other applications.The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2020.



Advantages of cold plasma treatment, such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.



Atmospheric cold plasma for the polymer & plastic industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.



APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2026. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities in Asian countries (particularly electronics, textiles, plastics and polymers) and the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food.



The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: Europe–35%, North America–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

The global cold plasma industry is dominated by players, such as Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH, (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), and CINOGY GmbH (Germany) US Medical Innovation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various cold plasma products and their adoption patterns in different industries such as textile, electronics & semiconductors, polymer & plastic, food & agriculture, and medical.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global cold plasma market for different segments such as industries, and their applications, regime, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening the market.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global cold plasma market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the global cold plasma market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by industry, regime, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global cold plasma market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global cold plasma market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04698591/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________