Global Steel Markets Report 2021-2025 - Market is Poised to Grow by 614.20 Million Tonness

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Steel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The steel market is poised to grow by 614.20 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.32%

This study identifies the growing demand from the construction industry as one of the prime reasons driving the steel market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by the upsurge in the consumption of high-strength steel and corrosion resistance and excellent mechanical properties.

The report on the steel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The steel market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading steel market vendors that include Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd., China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., POSCO Group, Shagang Group Inc., and Tata Steel Ltd.

Also, the steel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



