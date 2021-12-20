A. Duie Pyle Named 2021 Green Supply Chain Award Winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces that Supply & Demand Chain Executive has recognized the company as a 2021 Green Supply Chain award winner, which honors companies that prioritize sustainability to be a core part of their supply chain strategy.



Pyle continues its commitment to introducing new sustainable practices across its operations and encouraging employees to participate in creating an energy-efficient work environment. This is the third such honor the transportation and logistics provider has been recognized with this year, along with Inbound Logistics selecting Pyle as one of its 75 Green Supply Chain Partners (G75) for 2021 as well being named a 2021 Top Green Provider by Food Logistics.

“Being recognized for the third time this year for our commitment to creating a more sustainable future in our industry is a great honor,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL solutions at A. Duie Pyle. “Despite the current hurdles that trucking and logistics face, we’re always looking to the future and working to implement solutions that set us apart from our competitors, including working towards being a more sustainable business as well as by integrating our customers’ supply chains.”

Pyle has championed numerous environmentally-focused initiatives over the last two decades, including building a solar-powered 500,000-square-foot warehousing and distribution facility, installing motion-censored high-efficiency lighting and deploying water recycling measures. Additionally, Pyle has transitioned to paperless operations and introduced hybrid trucks along with electric forklifts, which have reduced carbon output by 24,000 pounds per unit.

“There are several industry experts and market research reports detailing that regardless of the pandemic, shortages, natural disasters and other supply chain disruptions, sustainability still remains a top priority in the supply chain. Whether it’s a new solution, a new program or just simply a new way of doing business, these winners showcased heightened attention to social responsibility and environmental governance,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Regardless of the challenges the supply chain industry faces, a sustainable supply chain continues to win in the end.”

For more information on A. Duie Pyle's integrated supply chain solutions, visit www.aduiepyle.com.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for almost 97 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 24 LTL service centers and 14 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

