Plumas Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco join forces to donate $75,000 for wildfire relief

QUINCY, CALIF., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC), recently announced that it donated $50,000 to the Dixie Fire Fund to provide disaster relief and long-term revitalization for communities affected by California’s largest wildfire in history. Today Plumas Bank shared that it secured another $25,000 in matching funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco). To date, the Dixie Fire Fund has raised more than $220,000. The fund is administered by The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada.



“We are grateful for our partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank San Francisco and appreciate their support in helping Plumas Bank respond to the urgent needs of our local communities,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback.

Ryback continued, “Plumas Bank has served our northeastern communities through good times and bad for over four decades, and we are committed to helping our clients and neighbors whose lives have been devastated by the Dixie Fire. Helping those in need is always a priority for Plumas Bank, and we hope our contribution will make a difference as our community begins the rebuilding process,” concluded Ryback.

“Recovery from the damage caused by a wildfire requires meeting the immediate needs of affected families and also developing and supporting long-term strategies for rebuilding the economies of affected communities,” remarked Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at the FHLBank San Francisco. “We are pleased to be able to match the generous donation our member Plumas Bank has made to the Dixie Fire Fund.”

About The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco delivers low-cost funding and other services that help member financial institutions make home mortgages to people of all income levels and provide credit that supports neighborhoods and communities. The Bank also funds community programs that help members create affordable housing and promote community economic development. The Bank’s members are headquartered in Arizona, California, and Nevada and include commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions.

About Plumas Ban corp and Plumas Bank

Plumas Bancorp is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bancorp’s principal subsidiary is Plumas Bank, which was founded in 1980. Plumas Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Quincy, California. The bank operates fourteen branches: twelve located in the California counties of Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta and Sutter and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Carson City and Washoe. The bank also operates loan production offices located in the California Counties of Butte and Placer and Klamath Falls, Oregon. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada

The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that has distributed more than $145 million in grants and scholarships from 247 charitable funds. Founded in 1998, the foundation is a community leader, permanent charitable resource, and a philanthropic advisor in charitable giving.

