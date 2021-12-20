Associa Hires Tom Womack as Director of Public Relations

Dallas, TX, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest provider, recently named Tom Womack as director of public relations.

Mr. Womack joins Associa with 30 years of experience in all facets of public relations, corporate communications, crisis management, branding, creative direction, and traditional/digital marketing. Highly skilled in executing internal and external communications strategies and media outreach, he has provided public relations and marketing services to a broad range of national and international clients, including American Airlines, Fresenius Medical Care, Greatwide Logistics, and Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar, among others. Mr. Womack will lead the development and implementation of Associa’s ongoing media and public relations strategy.

“Associa has a strong history of innovation in community association management and communicates extensively with our external audiences to share our leadership and management expertise. We are excited to have Tom on board to lead our ongoing public relations efforts, increase our brand awareness, and share our stories,” said Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Tom’s extensive background and proven track record of success make him perfectly suited to join our team. We are excited to see where his vision takes Associa.”

Mr. Womack is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and is the published author of two books and more than 50 articles.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

