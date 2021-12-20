Audax Private Equity Acquires Majority Stake in Integrate

DENVER, GLOBAL, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrate , the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (“PDM”), today announced a majority investment from Audax Private Equity (“Audax”). This strategic investment will allow Integrate to invest in building out the Demand Acceleration Platform (“DAP”), increase global expansion, and pursue new acquisition opportunities to accelerate growth.



This year, Integrate will achieve nearly 80% subscription ARR growth. Integrate was also named to the Inc. 5000 2021, a list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, was awarded the MarTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall MarTech solution,” and was shortlisted as a SaaS Award finalist for Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing.

“Integrate has had an exceptional year of growth and we’re excited to partner with Audax to continue building our market leading Precision Demand Marketing solution to help B2B marketers deliver a more precise, engaging, and connected omni-channel experience to their customers,” said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate. “Audax' resources and expertise in partnering with market leading companies to further accelerate growth and innovation provides us with the right opportunity to win the large market opportunity in front of us.”

Integrate’s mission is to become the platform of record for demand marketing by connecting the data, channels and technology to create intelligent buyer and account journeys, and deliver Precision Demand Marketing at scale. Its core offering is the Demand Acceleration Platform, which centralizes, connects, and elevates multichannel B2B buying experiences to accelerate demand and convert more leads to revenue. Integrate’s DAP powers its Precision Demand, Precision Syndication, Precision Digital, and Precision Events solutions. In the past twelve months, Integrate has helped its B2B marketing customers process over fourteen million marketable and compliant leads through its governance engine, which amounts to over a half of billion dollars in collective pipeline.

“We’ve been very impressed with Integrate’s team, technology, business trajectory, and market opportunity, and look forward to working to build upon their successes and fast-track their growth,” said Tim Mack, Managing Director at Audax. “Audax' ‘Buy & Build’ approach invests in companies with market leading positions and sustainable competitive advantages, and we believe our partnership with Integrate will help drive transformational growth in today’s new era of Precision Demand Marketing.”

Integrate was advised by BrightTower, a New York based investment banking firm focused on software, information and technology enabled services.

For more information, please visit our blog, “A New Chapter for Integrate: Doubling Down on Precision Demand Marketing.”

About Integrate

Integrate is the leader in Precision Demand Marketing, an emerging category to help B2B marketers develop and deliver an omnichannel demand strategy, convert customer and prospect data records to revenue, and drive marketing ROI. Integrate works with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to power their Precision Demand Marketing strategies. Over the past decade, Integrate has evolved from solving the complex challenges across each demand generation channel to powering account-based, buyer-driven omnichannel experiences. Today, Integrate’s Demand Acceleration Platform helps marketers orchestrate connected buying experiences that drive qualified conversations at scale, simplify ABM management, and accelerate revenue generation. For more information, please visit www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Audax

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 145 platforms and over 1,000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.