Hirsh Kumar Mohindra Rapidly Expanding Northshore Clinical Labs' Partnerships

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago-based Northshore Clinical Labs is a high-capacity laboratory that can test many thousands of samples of Covid-19 daily and is eager to continue to provide COVID-19 testing services and lightning-fast results to businesses and local communities. Their rapidly growing nationwide facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art computer and communication systems that allow rapid transmission of results that industry-leading technicians handle.



In response to the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hirsh Kumar Mohindra, Director of Operations at Northshore Clinical Labs, has helped the lab partner with organizations all across the nation to better serve the employees, volunteers, clients, and attendees of all kinds that have the constant need to be tested for COVID-19.

This year alone, Northshore Clinical Labs supported over 100 summer camps in testing and has been working more extended workdays to provide these camps with their PCR results in 12-18 hours. The labs now maintain a fully-operational 24/7 schedule.

Gaurav Mohindra, Director of Business Development & Partnerships at Northshore Clinical Labs, says, "To support the increasing positivity rates in local communities, as well as supporting testing during the emergence of the Omicron variant, we're expanding hours at our clinics and supporting outbreaks that our clients are experiencing with more frequent testing at their locations. Those locations can range from airports to private businesses. We're going to support the 24/7 schedule as long as we need to."

Northshore Clinical Labs has also worked with many companies by supporting on-site Covid-19 testing. One client, Bazaar Inc, represents the effectiveness of Northshore Clinical labs' on-site vaccine clinics. Bazaar's HR Lead, Garret Rosiek, was recorded, stating:

"Since our on-site testing has commenced with Northshore, we have been better able to support our employees and their family members better mentally and physically. Giving faster results on-site, instead of when our employees used to get tested off-site, has greatly decreased the time our employees have been out of work just waiting for results. Because of the quick turnaround with getting our results back, it has wholly mitigated the spread of COVID-19 at our facility. We have also seen the trending decrease to a whomping 0% of employees testing positive over the past two weeks within our facilities."

With their increase in tests and vaccinations available, Northshore Clinical Labs can continue to provide these high-quality services to an expanding audience. All health insurances are accepted and full coverage with no out-of-pocket costs.

