Shell sets out expected timetable of Simplification

THE HAGUE, December 20, 2021 – The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) has today decided to proceed with its proposal to simplify the company’s share structure and align its tax residence with its country of incorporation in the UK.

As a result, the Board has also decided to change the company’s name to Shell plc which will be implemented in January 2022, with a further announcement to be made at the time.

Today’s decisions follow the completion of the consultation with the Centrale Ondernemingsraad van Shell Nederland (Central Staff Council of Shell Netherlands) and the Shell European Works Council, and come after a December 10, 2021 shareholder vote giving the Board overwhelming approval for the necessary amendments to the Company’s Articles of Association, which have been adopted with immediate effect.

As described in the circular published on November 15, 2021, the Simplification entails:

establishing a single line of shares to eliminate the complexity of Shell’s A/B share structure; and

aligning Shell’s tax residence with its country of incorporation in the UK by relocating Board and Executive Committee meetings, and the CEO and CFO, to the UK; and consequently, changing the company’s name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc.

The expected timetable of the principal events for the Simplification is set out in paragraph 1 below.

1. Expected timetable of principal events

Principal events Expected date [A] Shell’s first Board meeting in UK Friday December 31, 2021 Change of the Company’s name to Shell plc Week commencing January 24, 2022 [B] Last day of issuance and cancellation of A ADSs and B ADSs with the ADS depositary Wednesday January 26, 2022 Last day of dealings in A shares and B shares on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange Friday January 28, 2022 Last day of dealings in A ADSs and B ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange Friday January 28, 2022 Effective date of assimilation of A shares and B shares into a single line of ordinary shares Saturday January 29, 2022 (the “Effective Date”) Start of dealings in single line of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and assimilation of A and B shares into single line of ordinary shares in CREST Members’ accounts Monday January 31, 2022 Start of conditional dealings in single line of ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam Monday January 31, 2022 Start of conditional “when issued” trading in single line of ADSs on New York Stock Exchange Monday January 31, 2022 Start of regular way trading in single line of ADSs on New York Stock Exchange and assimilation of A ADSs and B ADSs into single line of ADSs in DTCC Tuesday February 1, 2022 Start of unconditional dealings in single line of ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam and assimilation of A and B shares into single line of ordinary shares in Euroclear Nederland’s accounts Wednesday February 2, 2022 First day of issuance and cancellation of single line of ADSs with the ADS depositary Wednesday February 2, 2022

[A] The dates given are based on current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the dates above change, the revised dates will be announced via a Regulatory Information Service.

[B] The name change will take effect upon the registrar of companies for England and Wales issuing a new certificate of incorporation. This is expected to take place on Tuesday January 25, 2022. A confirmation via a Regulatory Information Service will be released as soon as reasonably possible after the name change becomes effective.

2. Dealings and Settlement in relevant markets

No action is required from any shareholder or ADS holder in connection with the Simplification. The existing A shares and B shares will automatically be assimilated into the single line of ordinary shares. This assimilation will not alter the total number of shares held by any shareholder or ADSs held by any ADS holder. The number of ordinary shares held by a shareholder immediately after the assimilation will be equal to the aggregate of the A shares and B shares held by such shareholder immediately before the assimilation. Likewise, the number of ADSs held by an ADS holder immediately after the assimilation will be equal to the aggregate of the A ADSs and B ADSs held by such ADS holder immediately before the assimilation.

No new share certificates will be issued in connection with the Simplification.

2.1 Euronext Amsterdam and Euroclear Nederland

Friday January 28, 2022 will be the last day of dealings in A and B shares on Euronext Amsterdam. Any dealings of the Company’s shares on Euronext Amsterdam on Monday January 31, 2022 and Tuesday February 1, 2022 will be designated as a trade in the single line of ordinary shares on a conditional basis and will be settled in the single line of ordinary shares on Wednesday February 2, 2022 and Thursday February 3, 2022 respectively.

Any dealings in A and B shares made on Thursday January 27, 2022 and Friday January 28, 2022 will settle in Euroclear Nederland as A and B shares on Monday January 31, 2022 and Tuesday February 1, 2022 respectively.

Any position held via Euroclear Nederland in A and B shares at close of business on Tuesday February 1, 2022 will assimilate into a single line of ordinary shares. The assimilated shares will be available at the start of the next business day, Wednesday February 2, 2022.

2.2 London Stock Exchange and Euroclear UK & International (CREST)

Friday January 28, 2022 will be the last day of dealings in A and B shares on the London Stock Exchange. Dealings for normal settlement in the ordinary shares will commence at market opening on Monday January 31, 2022.

Any position directly held in Euroclear UK & International (CREST) will assimilate into a single line of ordinary shares before the start of trading on Monday January 31, 2022. Any dealings in A and B shares made on Thursday January 27, 2022 and Friday January 28, 2022 will settle as ordinary shares on Monday January 31, 2022 and Tuesday February 1, 2022, respectively.

2.3 New York Stock Exchange and DTCC

Wednesday January 26, 2022 is the last day that the ADS depository will issue and cancel A ADSs and B ADSs. Friday January 28, 2022 will be the last day of trading in A ADSs and B ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange.

Any trading in the single line of ADSs made on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday January 31, 2022 will be designated as a trade in the single line of ADSs on a conditional “when issued” basis trading under the ticker symbol SHEL WI and will be settled in the single line of ADSs on Thursday February 3, 2022.

On Tuesday February 1, 2022 regular way trading in the single line of ADSs will commence at the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol SHEL. Any trading in the single line of ADSs made on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday February 1, 2022 will be settled in the single line of ADSs on Thursday February 3, 2022 as per the regular T + 2 settlement regime.

Any position held in DTCC in A ADSs and B ADSs after markets close on Monday January 31, 2022 will assimilate into a single line of ADSs before the start of trading on Tuesday February 1, 2022.

Any trading in A ADSs and B ADSs made on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday January 27, 2022 will settle in DTCC as A ADSs and B ADSs on Monday January 31, 2022. Any trading in A ADSs and B ADSs made on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday January 28, 2022 will settle in DTCC in the single line of ADSs on Tuesday February 1, 2022.

Wednesday February 2, 2022 will be the first day the ADS depository will issue and cancel the ADSs in the single line.

3. Details of the shares and ADSs

The single line of ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Euronext Amsterdam (“Euronext”) and the London Stock Exchange (the “LSE”). The single line of ADSs will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

From the Effective Date, the ordinary shares and ADSs will trade under the following new identifiers:

New identifiers Euronext LSE NYSE Share Share ADS Ticker Symbol SHELL SHEL SHEL ISIN GB00BP6MXD84 GB00BP6MXD84 US7802593050 SEDOL BP6MXT4 BP6MXD8 BPK3CG3 CUSIP G80827 101 G80827 101 780259 305

Up to the Effective Date, the A and B shares and A ADSs and B ADSs continue to trade under the following existing identifiers:

Existing identifiers for A shares Euronext LSE NYSE Share Share ADS Ticker Symbol RDSA RDSA RDS.A ISIN GB00B03MLX29 GB00B03MLX29 US7802592060 SEDOL B09CBL4 B03MLX2 B03MM62 CUSIP G7690A 100 G7690A 100 780259 206





Existing identifiers for B shares Euronext LSE NYSE Share Share ADS Ticker Symbol RDSB RDSB RDS.B ISIN GB00B03MM408 GB00B03MM408 US7802591070 SEDOL B09CBN6 B03MM40 B03MM73 CUSIP G7690A 118 G7690A 118 780259 107

Each share will continue to have nominal value of €0.07 per share and continue to trade in the following currencies:

GBP on the LSE

EUR on Euronext

USD on NYSE (in ADS form)

Each ADS continues to be equivalent to two ordinary shares.

