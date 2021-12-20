Frost and Sullivan Awards Forescout the 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for the Global Network Access Control Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, the leader in Active Defense for the Enterprise of Things, today announced that it has been awarded one of Frost & Sullivan’s highest accolades, the “Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award in the Global NAC industry.”



Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries to meet ever-evolving customer needs. Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient.

“Forescout has incorporated NAC capabilities to accommodate the heterogeneous environments of its customers, developing a unique solution that is difficult to replicate especially given its extensive experience in the industry. This flexibility allows customers to deploy it with ease and gain insights by using functionalities that fit with their systems,” said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost and Sullivan.

“We are immensely proud to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan. The comprehensive automation capabilities of Forescout, which extend well beyond NAC, enable our customers to achieve compliance and mitigate risk without requiring human intervention,” said Ian Curry, Chief Marketing Officer, Forescout. “This recognition is a testament to our powerful platform that provides complete, continuous, and real-time governance of every connected user and device, solving our customers’ biggest cybersecurity issues.”

Forescout leads the industry in discovering, assessing, and governing devices and users. Many of the largest companies and governments globally rely on Forescout – and its more than 20 years of experience – to effectively mitigate risks from network-connected users and devices, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices.

“The automation capabilities of the Forescout platform enable an efficient and effective system, one that can perform across the entire spectrum of activities and stay ahead of bad actors. The reliance on an intelligent system rather than on humans is especially important in a rapidly evolving risk environment,” continued Sathe.

Discover why Forescout has been awarded this accolade and why customers choose Forescout on their path from NAC to Zero Trust. Learn more here

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc. actively defends the Enterprise of Things by identifying, segmenting and enforcing compliance of every connected thing. Fortune 1000 companies trust Forescout as it provides one of the most widely deployed, enterprise-class platforms at scale across IT, IoT and OT managed and unmanaged devices. Forescout arms customers with extensive device intelligence, data and policies to allow organizations across every industry to accurately classify risk, detect anomalies and quickly remediate cyberthreats without disruption of critical business assets. Don’t just see it. Secure it.

The Enterprise of Things – Secured.

