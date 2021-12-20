Quility Raises $217,000 for Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina During Virtual Auction

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a virtual fundraising event on Dec. 8, 2021, Quility's nationwide network of agents and team members raised $217,000 for the Central and Western North Carolina chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Proceeds from the live auction and raffle, alongside donations, raised funds to grant more than 36 wishes for Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina.

Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, Symmetry Financial Group and its parent company Quility have donated more than $1 million to the regional chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2015. In 2020, Symmetry Financial Group received the Dale Jr. Indomitable Spirit Award, which recognizes a corporation or individual that has made a significant impact on the work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Making an impact with the Quility family never gets old. Year after year, I am blown away with how everyone comes together and shows up for the organizations we support," said Whitney Zeh, Senior Director of Corporate Well-Being and Community Outreach for Quility. "Our incredibly generous agents and staff rallied as we raised $217,000 for Make-A-Wish. I am so grateful for the Quility family and the incredible impact we continue to make in our communities."

For more information about Quility's mission and impact, visit quility.com/impact.

About Quility

Quility uses innovative and proprietary technology to modernize the process of qualifying for and purchasing life insurance. The Quility digital platform offers clients the option to apply for life insurance online through a 10-minute application or with the support of a licensed insurance agent. To learn more, visit quility.com.

