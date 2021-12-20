APOHAIR Launches Ethical & Sustainable Practices Campaign

HANOI, Viet Nam, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APOHAIR, the leading ethical premium hair extensions manufacturer in Vietnam and southeast Asia, has launched their Ethical & Sustainable Practices campaign to promote responsible hair sourcing and community support. APOHAIR has remained committed to upholding ethical and sustainable business practices since the company's inception in 2005. With the majority of APOHAIR's leadership team having been born and raised in small villages in Vietnam, the individuals powering the now industry-leading manufacturer possess a true understanding of the difficulties of social communities, women, and children in the countryside. As they expanded Apohair's business and enhanced product and service qualities, APOHAIR's team has also made significant contributions to social community development and poverty resolution initiatives in Vietnam.

According to a 2018 Research and Markets report, the global hair wigs and extension market is expected to reach revenues of over $10 billion by the year 2023. In recent years, however, it has become increasingly obvious that not all hair is not created equal. Wigs made from human hair are the gold standard in the industry. While some customers opt for synthetic hair that is typically made from plastic fiber blends, human hair is often preferred by most as it can be styled, dyed, and washed like normal hair.

A core issue that exists currently lies within the procurement processes that are implemented by manufacturers to obtain this hair. Some weave hair suppliers look to increase their own profit margins by sourcing "fallen" hair, or hair that is found in hair brushes and on salon floors. It is low quality as the hair's origin cannot be known for sure. This type of hair is not remy hair, or the finest hair quality possible. Other manufacturers are known to mix fallen hair with synthetic hair, which produces the lowest quality wigs on the market today, as they are not recyclable, not biodegradable, and the materials have unknown origins.

Beyond these issues, some weave distributors go as far as to rob and attack women and children at gun or knife point for their hair. There have been multiple reports of attacks in Venezuela, India, South Africa, Ukraine, Myanmar and elsewhere - thieves will hold down their victims and forcibly cut off their ponytails to sell to major manufacturers for wig production.

Venezuela, a country in which government turmoil has driven women to walk to the Colombian border due to starvation, has seen its citizens enter booths that are set up to shave or cut hair for pennies (compared to the pounds it's actually worth as a final product). Tunisia, a country that has also been relatively unstable since the Arab Spring began in 2011, is also allegedly a hotspot for exporting hair.

Vietnam is well-known for producing silky, smooth, thick and strong human hair due to the weather conditions and because of the region's traditional and special hair care techniques. APOHAIR has grown to become one of the most abundant sources of top-quality human hair, with almost 2 decades of supplying hair extensions to big retailers and hair salon brands in Europe, North America, and South America. APOHAIR uses 100% raw human hairs for its wigs. All hairs have been ethically sourced from women who are provided with fair wages for their donations. This money can help them feed their families and give their children and sometimes themselves the opportunity to receive better educations for brighter futures.

APOHAIR has also been participating in Action Against Child Labour to provide free English educations to local Vietnamese children. The goal is to provide these children with the proper platforms to get closer to the world, better working and business opportunities, and better lives.

APOHAIR has also made annual contributions to support impoverished people as well as victims of natural disasters in Vietnam to help them overcome their difficulties.

"APOHAIR has remained committed to contributing to the sustainable development of social communities," said Phan Van Toan, CEO of APOHAIR. "This is made clear through our team's manufacturing and vendoring of high quality hairs, as well as through our buying of ethically sourced female hairs at fair prices. Most importantly, we are passionate about supporting women, children, natural disaster victims, and the impoverished through our social responsibility initiatives."

To learn more about APOHAIR's campaign as well as the company's long-term vision of giving back to the community and empowering women, please visit http://apohair.com.

About APOHAIR

APOHAIR is proud to be one of the very first hair extensions suppliers in Vietnam since 1990s, now become one of the Biggest Hair Extensions Suppliers in South East Asia and the Biggest Hair Extensions Manufacturer in Vietnam, one of the best sources of quality raw hairs for hair extensions in the world.

Contact Information

Related Images











Image 1: APOHAIR - Premium Hair Extensions Manufacturer





APOHAIR is proud to be one of the very first hair extensions suppliers in Vietnam since 1990s, now become one of the Biggest Hair Extensions Suppliers in South East Asia and the Biggest Hair Extensions Manufacturer in Vietnam, well-known as one of the best sources of quality raw hairs for hair extensions in the world.











Image 2: APOHAIR - Ethical Hair Extensions Suppliers





With almost 2 decades of supplying hair extensions for big retail and hair salon brands from EUROPE to NORTH AMERICA and SOUTH AMERICA, APOHAIR has not only distributed almost 2 million pieces of finest hair extensions every year to hands of top professional hair stylists and salons all over the world, but also contributed to the developments of social communities and people in Vietnam.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment