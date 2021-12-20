Living Vogue Real Estate Enters Strategic Partnership With Elite Life Management

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Living Vogue Real Estate, a Florida-based luxury real estate company, announces a strategic partnership with Elite Life Management, a registered investment advisor and concierge service provider to professional athletes and affluent clientele. The agreement expands the reach of Living Vogue's Entertainment & Sports Division by leveraging the expertise of Elite Life's financial management and athlete lifestyle experience and access to their deep pool of clients, prospects, and industry representatives.

In November, Living Vogue announced the launch of an 'Entertainment & Sports Division', the first of its kind in southwest Florida. Sam Logan, the group's inaugural client and cast member of MTV's 'Siesta Key', sold his modern waterfront estate with the company for $6.8MM. The division consists of agents with first-hand knowledge of the entertainment and/or athletic industries and provides a comprehensive 'white-glove' experience. Not just buying or selling a home, but concierge service with moving, leasing, schools, tax & legal, spouse assistance, community establishment - and now referred services for wealth management - all with complete confidentiality from a diverse group that has personally experienced these same challenges.

"Elite Life Management shares a similar vision of the area's changing demographics, trends, and affluent needs - and has established a brand that breaks out of the stiff 'big-box store' mentality by offering bespoke, personalized services with a diverse, disruptive, and highly creative staff. If you want 'Walmart', go down the street to any other brokerage. By teaming to provide complimentary services, we're better able to assist the growing entertainment and sports clientele in the region." said Mark Coppens, CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

The gulf coast of Florida is home to many professional athletes, musicians, and entertainers - and countless high net-worth admirers eager to do business with companies that service them. These celebrity clientele have different necessities and life experiences than everyday customers and typically prefer to work with a more diverse, personalized team that makes them feel comfortable, in an environment less rigid than traditional real estate and wealth management brokerages.

"When you have a vision to disrupt an industry it takes courage, creativity, innovation, and determination. Our two companies both think outside the box and color outside the lines. These synergies and shared corporate cultures improve our joint competences and reach. When you truly understand your client's needs you can customize and create unique solutions tailored specifically for them. Coming from a family of professional athletes, I can tell you that this clientele wants to work with people they can relate to and trust. That's exactly what Elite Life and Living Vogue have built." said Jeremy Shelby, President of Elite Life Management.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate is the fastest growing bespoke real estate company in southwest Florida and is all about the exclusive experience. From the moment you step into one of their swanky showrooms you're greeted with a glass of champagne or cappuccino, and treated to an enjoyable, glamorous experience all the way through closing. No matter the budget, they believe the process of buying or selling a home should be fun and fulfilling. From arcade games and pinball to occupy the little ones, to a pool table and wine bar for the adults, their goal is to make turning the page of life's next chapter relaxing and rewarding. You won't find 'cube-farms' and stuffy receptionists at Living Vogue. Their trendy workplaces foster highly creative and collaborative agents with the expertise and charisma to help make your real estate and lifestyle needs a reality. For more, visit https://www.livingvogue.com, email info@livingvogue.com, or call (800) 486-1794.

ABOUT ELITE LIFE MANAGEMENT

Elite Life Management is a unique full-service registered investment advisor. They provide fiduciary and concierge services to professional athletes and affluent individuals with elite careers. Their mission is to understand their clients lifelong needs and desires, provide trusted solutions and offer goals-based advice for stability well beyond finance. For more, visit https://elitelifeteam.com, email elite@elitelifeteam.com, or call (833) BE-ELITE.

