Fortinet Continues to Expand Secure SD-WAN Globally with New Service Provider Partnerships

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN empowers MSSPs with a Security-driven Networking approach through the convergence of networking and security to deliver value-added services that solve their customers’ biggest challenges, such as securing digital acceleration and enabling work-from-anywhere. Seamless integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry’s highest performing cybersecurity mesh platform, ensures MSSPs can easily grow their business with new and differentiated managed SD-WAN and security services.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced seven new service providers – Convergia, Eastern Communications, Halo Global, Lintasarta, Ooredoo Qatar, PLDT, and Transtelco – have added Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to their managed service portfolios. Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution enables MSSPs to deliver high-value security-driven networking services to customers, tap into new market opportunities, and grow their business by uniquely meeting customer needs.

Growth opportunities for MSSPs are on the rise

As the use of business-critical, cloud-based applications continues to increase, with a distributed infrastructure of remote and branch offices and an expanding workforce that requires work-from-anywhere capabilities, organizations need to adapt. And as part of ongoing digital acceleration, customers are looking to invest into modern networking technologies to deliver secure and superior user experience. The cybersecurity skills shortage, coupled with increasing levels of specialization required to manage a growing security infrastructure, means that the use of MSSPs is increasingly attractive to companies of all sizes. Fortinet MSSP partners are looking for opportunities to reduce risk and minimize the impact of cyberattacks for their customers by providing managed network, security and monitoring technologies to protect enterprise data, infrastructure, and users regardless of who, where, when, and how IT assets are accessed.

To deliver these capabilities to their customers, MSSPs are seeking to employ solutions that converge networking and security, and that are integrated with a cybersecurity mesh platform, to provide them with superior quality of experience at scale, operational efficiencies, and secure dedicated internet access.

Fortinet supports MSSPs in delivering high-value services to their customers

MSSPs are continuing to turn to Fortinet as a company that has continued to drive market evolution with security-driven networking solutions that deliver security effectiveness, cost, and performance with the world’s only ASIC-accelerated secure SD-WAN solution. MSSPs are tapping into the power of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to help build new services that offer the flexibility to accommodate different architectural requirements specific to MSSP environments including multitenancy, custom portals, comprehensive automation and orchestration support, centralized management and analytics, custom reporting, and zero-touch provisioning (ZTP) capabilities. Fortinet provides the tools for MSSPs to solve their customers’ challenges of securing their work-from-anywhere and digital acceleration needs via Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, integrated with the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, to secure users, devices, applications, and edges everywhere.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the only solution that integrates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), advanced routing, and ZTNA access proxy functions, and has recently received a number of third-party recognitions from industry analysts. Fortinet was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure and ranked #1 for three out of five use cases in the 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Fortinet was also named a top SD-WAN vendor in the 2021 Frost Radar and received Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Product Leadership Award.

In addition to analyst recognition, seven new services providers have recently launched managed SD-WAN services powered by Fortinet; here’s what these new MSSP partners are saying about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN:

“Our partnership with Fortinet has a positive impact on our commercial offerings in all of our operations throughout the Latin American region. With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, we make the best technology available to our clients to meet our customers’ needs for secure connectivity and high performance.”

- Alejandro Bitar, Co-Founder and Executive President at Convergia

“Eastern Communications and Fortinet share a mutual commitment to delivering success to our customers. By leveraging Fortinet’s Security Fabric, Eastern Communications is able to offer proven, high-performing, and scalable cybersecurity solutions across the country – for customers in all industries and businesses of any size. Together, Eastern Communications and Fortinet deliver a security-driven networking approach that converges leading technology solutions such as FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and FortiSIEM to deliver managed firewall, Secure SD-WAN and other services. We look forward to continuing to offer our customers in the Philippines Fortinet’s future-proof security and networking solutions.”

- Edsel Paglinawan, Product & Innovation Head at Eastern Communications

“Halo Global provides managed SD-WAN and services that allows customers to consume security services via fully managed, co-managed and self-service options. We couple this with our no risk-purchasing that reduces adoption risk for enterprises. Because Fortinet is an industry leader across multiple products, we believe it to be an exceptional benefit to our customers to have the full Fortinet Security-driven Networking approach in to offer with its Secure SD-WAN solution and security and switch stack in our portfolio. Fortinet’s single pane of glass view and incredible and integrated product depth allows us to efficiently manage our clients’ SD-WAN and security needs on a single platform, reducing infrastructure and software costs.”

- Darren Carlson, CEO at Halo Global

“Lintasarta, an ICT Total Solutions Company, is committed to providing innovative and high-value end-to-end solutions to our customers. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is a unique and superior solution that prioritizes security, flexibility and cost efficiency. In the past 3 years, we have successfully deployed more than 4,500 Fortinet Secure SD-WAN networks. Lintasarta’s ability to provide its customers with the high-performance and flexibility capabilities of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN innovation helps Lintasarta to build customer trust and satisfaction.”

- Zulfi Hadi, Delivery & Operations Director at Lintasarta

“Enterprise EDGE is Ooredoo’s managed SD-WAN service in Qatar that allows enterprise customers to create a network by mixing and matching services from a wide range of WAN connections. By leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Ooredoo now has access to a security-driven networking approach that combines SD-WAN functionality and next-generation firewall security in a single offering. In an environment faced with increasingly sophisticated security challenges and expanding attack surface, Enterprise EDGE’s new service option - built on Fortinet’s proven Secure SD-WAN solution - brings high performance at scale to Ooredoo customers across Qatar.”

- Thani Ali Al Malki, Executive Director Business, Ooredoo Qatar

“Through the MSSP partnership with Fortinet, PLDT Enterprise is able to meet the unique security-driven networking requirements of our customers, allowing us to achieve our goal of simplifying the complex and accelerating deployments in support of our customers in their digital transformation efforts. The combination of PLDT’s superior and reliable connectivity and Fortinet’s fast, scalable, and flexible Secure SD-WAN managed service added as part of our value offering enables our customers to have greater flexibility in managing their network, thereby achieving cost effectiveness with uncompromised security - a perfect match to support Enterprise customers in their rapid digitalization needs.”

- John R. Gonzales, First Vice President at PLDT

“Transtelco delivers fully managed SD-WAN services that give our customers a single point of contact for their complete security solution, including Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, software licenses, and managed WAN services. Working with Fortinet allows us to have an even more complete portfolio for creating networks that are secure, flexible, resilient, and managed for our clients across the continent.”

- Martha Elena Cedillo, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Transtelco

