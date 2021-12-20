ICOA Closes 240 Million BGBF Acquisition

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICOA) (“ICOA” or the “Company”) a publicly traded Nevada company currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain, NFT and Metaverse space through multiple acquisitions, announces the closing of its acquisition of BGBF, South East Asia’s 1st insured Bitcoin Fund.

The terms of the LOI have been finalized and legal sign off has been completed. As such, the Company’s management has elected to move ahead with the closing of its BGBF acquisition in a transaction valued at USD 240,000,000.

As part of the acquisition, ICOA is acquiring 100% of BGBF in return for RESTRICTED PREFERRED shares of ICOA.

“Months of work have finally come to fruition. BGBF is now part of the ICOA Family. We know our shareholders and investors were eager to hear this news. We could not be happier or more optimistic about this latest development. The team has been hard at work laying the foundation for what we intend to make ICOA into a strategic and thought leader in the Crypto, DeFi, NFT and Metaverse space is what we aim to become. With the continuous support and advisory of Dr. Vin Menon and his team, we expect iBG and BGBF to become a name brands in our industry.” said Hadria Wong, CEO of ICOA Inc.

About ICOA INC.

ICOA, Inc. is a publicly traded Nevada company currently entering the DeFi, Blockchain, NFT and Metaverse space through multiple acquisitions. ICOA entered the DeFi space with its first acquisition of IBG Finance and expects to close the second acquisition of BGBF in December 2021.

About BGBF

BGBF is South East Asia’s First Insured Bitcoin denominated Fund. The Fund provides Bitcoin exposure to investors, while offering insurance coverage & underwriting for public offering security insurance (POSI), striving to deliver safe and secured investment.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

