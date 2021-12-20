2Checkout (now Verifone) Wins Four STEVIE® Awards In 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, part of the Verifone global brand, is finishing out the year with multiple new industry recognitions, having been recently named the winner of two new Silver Stevie® Awards in the Company of the Year for Computer Software and the Electronic Commerce Solution categories in the 18th Annual International Business Awards®. Earlier this year, 2Checkout also received the Silver Stevie® for Electronic Commerce Solutions and the Bronze for Payments Solutions, as part of the American Business Awards®.



The International Business Awards® is the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations across 63 nations and territories.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others.

2Checkout (now Verifone) won in Company of the Year for Computer Software for Large Companies and in the Electronic Commerce Solution categories in the international competition, as well as in the Payments and Electronic Commerce Solution categories for the American awards. As part of the recognition, the company received overwhelmingly positive praise from the judges, including comments such as these:

For the Company of the Year category: “Excellent Entry. […] It provides a clear description and evidence about the growth of the organization. And the evidence shows a team dedicated to excellence. Smart partnerships aided the growth and achievement levels. The road map and evidence provided by the organization help support their claims. Well done!”



Stevie Award winners were selected based on the average scores provided by more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August for the International Awards and 250 judges for the American version, which concluded in April 2021.

“We are very proud of this achievement, showing commitment to excellence not only from a product perspective – as we invest and continuously push to market new, leading-edge capabilities that ensure merchants on our platform have the competitive advantage to differentiate themselves in global markets – but also from an overall company strategy perspective: We are committed to being an all-in-one digital commerce solution, and this comes through the commitment to our people, clients and through solid partnerships,” said Alexandra Badea, VP Corporate Marketing EMEA at Verifone.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience.”

Details about The American Business Awards® and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/ABA.

Details about The International Business Awards® and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world’s best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and directly to more than 600,000 merchants. Verifone enables omnichannel commerce, revolutionizing selling for merchants and building personalized, flexible and innovative journeys for shoppers and buyers across the world. 2Checkout is part of Verifone’s eCommerce division, as an all-in-one monetization platform helping clients drive sales growth across online channels. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.