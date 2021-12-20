R-Three Technologies Continues Advisory Board Expansion With Two Dynamic Women

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC Symbol RRRT), is pleased to announce that Andrea Albright and Kim Davis have jumped in to join the R3T Advisory Board. The addition of two marketing mavens to the advisory board strengthens the beverage offering by bringing additional expertise in brand building and formulation.

Andréa Albright is currently the CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing, but she evolved into this position by first becoming a Fitness & Wellness expert.

Her secret message to budding entrepreneurs is getting published and becoming a subject matter authority in their respective fields. She practices what she preaches and is a recognized thought leader in publishing. Her publishing company offers an avenue to help her clients who have difficulty getting published cut through the red tape to achieve a book deal. She represents a disruptive force in the publishing business, allowing lesser-known authors a pathway to get on the shelf and build up their reputation.

She is the author of 25 books placed in 40 countries worldwide. Her social media influence is impressive because she embraced the concept of viral marketing and had her YouTube videos generate over 10 million page views, with one video achieving 3.0 million hits. She has over 100,000 Facebook followers and has been featured on the cover of Women's Fitness and Health Magazine and featured in Forbes and is a regular contributor to Entrepreneur magazine.

"This is going to be a fun project where I get to use my science and health background to create the ultimate beverage," said Andréa Albright. "When we are done formulating our beverage, we are going to have a product that tastes good and increases overall wellness based on scientifically proven principles. The goal is to unlock the science of the body. Once our beverage is formulated, we will need to test our product and launch a branding strategy, which is my wheelhouse. I have some great ideas that will target the right audience, creating a loyal consumer base. Our vision is to create a billion-dollar brand that lasts for a generation."

Kim Davis is notable for breaking the glass ceiling once she became one of the first female NBA agents in a male-dominated industry. She is a University of Maryland graduate. Trailblazers like Kim need to overcompensate to prove their worth day in and day out. Her "it" factor emanates from her ability to empathize with her athletes. She took a never say it's over mentality to the negotiating table and has done remarkably well for her athletes.

She also has incredible attention to detail, a rare trait in the male-dominated sector. Her entrenched relationships in the celebrity scene also make her uniquely qualified to get endorsements and ensure the athletes will receive the new beverage's ingredient mix.

"Dealing with athletes has given me unprecedented access to their inner circle and how they think," said Kim Davis. "Most of my time is spent catering to athletes' unique needs, and understanding and empathizing with them is how you win them over. When we roll out this new beverage, you could say it's going to be Athlete Compliant and that this is going to give us a major leg up on all the other brands that are seeking their attention."

"Kim Davis knows how to get things done and ensures all the little nuances of the deal get handled so nothing falls between the cracks. I can't wait to get all this talent together, but we aren't finished adding to the team, so stay tuned for more advisors." Mrs. Albright is a triple threat; she is an extremely talented publisher, spokesperson & social media influencer, combined with her knowledge and expertise in fitness & wellness makes her second to none. We are very appreciative to have her on our team," said Stan Kolaric, CEO of R3T. "I see a significant role for her within the company. Her poise in front of the camera makes her the ideal candidate to become the spokeswoman for the company."

