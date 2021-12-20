LPL Financial Welcomes Sterling Wealth Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that Sterling Wealth Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The Sterling team reported to LPL that it served approximately $390 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.* They join from MML Investors Services.



Founder Robert Sterling Madden CLU, ChFC, CFP® started the Melville, N.Y.-based firm more than 35 years ago when he discovered his passion for helping others pursue their retirement dreams. He is joined by his son, Michael Sterling Madden, CFP®, who has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. The Sterling Wealth Group’s vision is to help clients clarify their definition of financial success and provide them with long-term financial strategies to get there.

“As client-centric advisors, we want to make a difference in each client’s life,” Bob Madden said. “We pledge our knowledge and resources to help our clients work toward what is important to their financial wellbeing by providing personalization, professionalism and quality service.”

As the family team prepares for future growth and the next chapter of their business, they chose to align with LPL and JFC Advisor Network. “We spent at least a year of due diligence to determine what was best for our clients and business,” Bob Madden said. “We looked at technology capabilities, breadth of investment options, research and resources before concluding that LPL’s integrated platform is simply unrivaled. We also appreciate the family environment and added support provided by JFC. We wholeheartedly believe this new relationship will enhance the client experience, and allow us to serve their needs more effectively and efficiently.”

Outside of work, the team is highly committed to giving back, especially to those who serve in the armed forces. Bob Madden is a United States Naval Academy graduate who served as a Surface Warfare Officer for six years prior to joining the financial services industry. He is co-founder and president of Cost of Freedom, Inc., which has a mission to pass the core values of honor, courage and commitment to future generations. He remains passionate about honoring soldiers and marines, and each year hosts wounded warriors and injured marines at an annual Cost of Freedom weekend held at the Army-Navy game. He is on the board of directors for America's Vet Dogs and the Guide Dog Foundation, and also supports Injured Marine Semper Fi Fund and the Travis Manion Foundation.

“It is with great pride that we welcome Bob and Mike Madden of Sterling Wealth Group to JFC Advisor Network and LPL,” said Jack Connealy, founder of JFC Advisor Network. “Bob has dedicated his life to serving his country, community and clients, and he sets an exemplary standard for us all both personally and professionally. We are honored that Bob and Mike have chosen to partner with JFC and look forward to supporting their continued growth for years to come.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We extend a warm welcome to Bob and Michael, and are honored to have them be a part of the LPL community. Everything we do at LPL is designed to provide advisors with the support they need to run successful practices. Their greatness is our goal. We are committed to providing powerful capabilities, innovative technology and robust business solutions to help increase efficiency and create meaningful, differentiated client experiences. We look forward to supporting Sterling Wealth Group for years to come.”

