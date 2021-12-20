Exela Technologies Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting until December 31, 2021

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation leader, today announced that the Annual Shareholder’s meeting will reconvene on December 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET. The meeting held on December 16, 2021 was adjourned until that date due to a lack of quorum. The new date will provide additional time for its many new shareholders to have their voices heard and more time to cast ballots on important shareholder matters.



During the current adjournment, the Company continues to solicit votes from its shareholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Company’s proxy statement. Shareholders of record, as of the record date, October 20, 2021, are entitled to vote.

The Company urges all record stockholders to exercise their right to vote their shares by proxy. A proxy card with instructions was mailed to all registered stockholders holding shares as of the close of business on October 20, 2021. Each stockholder can vote his or her proxy online at https://www.cstproxy.com/exelatech/2021/ or through an email that each stockholder received from Proxyvote.com or from Proxydocs.com for those holding shares at Robinhood or Interactive Brokers. Stockholders’ brokers cannot vote shares for each of the proposals unless the stockholder instructs him or her to do so via the proxy.

Shareholders who need additional copies of proxy materials or have questions on how to vote may contact D.F. King toll-free at (877) 732-3619 (individuals) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or send an email to xela@dfking.com.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

