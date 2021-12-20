HUMBL Launches ACH Integration Within HUMBL Pay Mobile Wallet

San Diego, CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKT: HMBL) announced today that ACH integration is now live within the “HUMBL Pay” mobile wallet. With this new feature, consumers can attach their US bank accounts to their HUMBL Pay mobile wallet, to load balances and perform multiple functions, such as:



Earn interest up to 7% APY on digital assets

Buy, and send up to 20 different digital assets (P2P)

Buy, send and peg to stablecoins such as USDC (USD Coin)

Send gasless digital asset payments between HUMBL mobile wallet customers (P2P)

“We see two major unlocks ahead for global blockchain adoption: One is simplifying blockchain use cases for consumers, and the other is connecting traditional financial institution accounts to mobile wallets like HUMBL,” said HUMBL President and CEO, Brian Foote. “The ACH integration feature is a positive step forward in both areas.”

Additional HUMBL Pay mobile wallet features now under development include the addition of other digital assets such as BLOCKS and the BLOCK ETXs, which provide algorithmically driven index, active and thematic strategies for digital asset investing.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a consumer blockchain company working to simplify blockchain use cases in areas such as mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com