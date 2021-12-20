United Language Group Attains John Deere Achieving Excellence Partner Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a third consecutive year, United Language Group (ULG) has been awarded John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Partner-Level Award for our innovative localization and transcreation solutions.

John Deere, the world’s most recognized agricultural and heavy machinery brand, has founded their success on putting customers at the center of everything they do. With more than 180 years of experience and terabytes of data, John Deere provides cutting-edge solutions to support their customers’ growth in sustainable crop and land management.

By aligning with their key business objectives of providing effective customer support, forward-thinking language solutions, and reducing their time to market, ULG helped John Deere scale to accommodate the growing need for additional culturally relevant content to reach its global audience. Through a unique mix of curated machine translation, highly engaged linguists, extensive experience in eLearning localization and translation quality assurance, ULG efficiently supported the brand’s global communication needs.

“We are honored to receive this award from John Deere, a world leader in manufacturing. In partnership with their extraordinary team, we have learned so much and grown together to produce compelling language solutions that go hand in hand with the John Deere culture of innovation and customer support. Words alone are never enough to truly penetrate and support a global market, and it is only through this type of collaborative innovation that brands can work with their supply chains to really grow sustainable global market share,” said Nic McMahon, Chief Executive Officer at ULG.

For over 20 years, United Language Group has provided the language solutions required to engage and support the global marketplace. As a language solutions partner built on ingenuity and commitment to our customers, ULG has become the world’s most innovative language services provider: combining translation, cultural adaptation, and interpreting solutions as needed to engage and expand global markets. With offices all over the world, ULG is the trusted partner for thousands of regulated and non-regulated businesses.

