Worldwide Payroll Outsourcing Industry to 2026 - Featuring Accenture, Automatic Data Processing and Infosys Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payroll Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global payroll outsourcing market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Payroll outsourcing refers to the usage of third-party sources and organizations to manage administrative and compliance operations. It involves maintaining employee records, calculating salaries and wages, computing and adding bonuses, generating payroll-related reports, and complying with taxation laws applicable in different countries. It also assists organizations in saving costs and time, and reducing the need for in-house trained payroll staff, and purchasing and maintaining appropriate software packages. Besides this, it provides organizations dealing internationally with the advantage of staying updated with foreign tax legislation and avoiding any potential penalties.



Due to the expanding geographical reach of organizations, there is a rise in the demand for time-saving and cost-effective measures, such as payroll outsourcing, that allow the management to focus on core issues and run the business smoothly. Moreover, the incorporation of digitized services, such as business analytics, big data and the cloud, is escalating the demand for payroll outsourcing across the globe.

Furthermore, the rising trend of multi-country payroll outsourcing (MCPO), bundling payroll services and process automation is further contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the leading players are providing hybrid payroll solutions that enable companies to decide upon customized payroll sub-services as per the requirement to avoid compromising confidential data. Additionally, on account of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent shift toward remote work by a number of organizations, market players are offering different ways to manage payroll operations online.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global payroll outsourcing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application and end use industry.



Breakup by Type:

Full-Managed Outsourcing

Co-Managed Outsourcing

Breakup by Application:

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Business

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Consumer and Industrial Products

IT and Telecommunication

Public Sector

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Hp Inc., Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Intuit Inc., Paychex Inc., Wipro, Workday Inc., Xerox Corporation and Zalaris.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global payroll outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global payroll outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global payroll outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Full-Managed Outsourcing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Co-Managed Outsourcing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Small Business

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Business

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Large Business

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 BFSI

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Consumer and Industrial Products

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 IT and Telecommunication

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Public Sector

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Healthcare

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture Plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Hp Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Infosys Limited

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Intuit Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Paychex Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Wipro

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Workday Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Xerox Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 Zalaris

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7apqq