FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation Awarded Exclusive Contract for Surgical C-Arm Systems from the U.S. Army and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

Lexington, Mass., USA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded a 4-year contract for its innovative surgical C-arm systems from the U.S. Army and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

Under the contract, Fujifilm will outfit multiple U.S. Army medical treatment facilities with the company’s Persona C mobile fluoroscopy system, an advanced surgical C-arm designed for imaging across a broad range of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. The first C-arm system delivery and installation is slated in early Q1 of 2022, followed by additional installations throughout the year.

“Fujifilm is honored to be awarded another significant contract from the DLA this year, as it speaks to the confidence and level of trust military officials place in our cutting-edge technology,” said Lou Cavallaro, Director, Government Business Sales, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “This achievement reflects Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to developing the highest quality imaging technology to enhance patient safety and care.”

Fujifilm’s contract was granted after a detailed evaluation and comparison of numerous competitive C-arm technologies. Following a comprehensive assessment of each manufacturer’s system technology, functionality, adaptability, service support infrastructure and cybersecurity compliance, Fujifilm was selected as the singular vendor that best met or exceeded the U.S. Army’s exacting standards and demanding criteria.

In August 2021, the company was awarded a 10-year sole source contract for its innovative digital radiography (DR) systems from the U.S. Navy and Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). Additionally, Fujifilm has been granted by various branches of the U.S. Federal Government, including a 10-year DOD Digital Imaging Network-PACS (DIN-PACS) IV contract as well as a 10-year Joint DLA/VA Radiology and Imaging Systems Contract.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com