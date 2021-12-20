Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Crew Training International, Inc. to Exchange Income Corporation

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Crew Training International, Inc. (“CTI”) by Exchange Income Corporation.



Founded in 1992, Crew Training International develops advanced training solutions for the US Department of Defense, government, and commercial training programs. The company specializes in pilot and sensor operator crew training on both manned and unmanned military aircraft for the US Department of Defense. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, their services are primarily delivered on military bases throughout the United States.

Alan Mullen, CTI’s Founder and CEO, stated, “I’m very proud of what we have created at CTI. Our people are exceptional, and we pride ourselves on delivering for our customers. It’s important to do what you say and to keep your word. I started this business with those ideals at the forefront and it was critical for me to find a partner who would preserve this commitment, as well as our culture and our reputation. EIC’s model is the right fit for our company, our employees and our customers.”

Exchange Income Corporation based in Winnipeg, Canada is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two sectors: aerospace & aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

