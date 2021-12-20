IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – November 2021

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.034 trillion at the end of November 2021. Assets increased by $3.3 billion or 0.2% compared to October 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $7.5 billion in November 2021.

ETF assets totalled $335.9 billion at the end of November 2021. Assets increased by $4.0 billion or 1.2% compared to October 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.1 billion in November 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 4,357 3,290 2,761 61,438 (2,133 ) Equity 2,562 1,881 3,829 36,629 3,354 Bond 629 372 250 15,733 13,686 Specialty 418 431 414 5,595 5,449 Total Long-term Funds 7,965 5,975 7,253 119,395 20,357 Total Money Market Funds (503 ) (408 ) (1,060 ) (7,598 ) 3,261 Total 7,462 5,567 6,193 111,797 23,618

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 1,000.2 996.8 859.6 874.4 Equity 725.9 727.1 573.5 593.4 Bond 260.4 259.3 243.4 246.4 Specialty 21.5 21.1 34.0 34.9 Total Long-term Funds 2,008.0 2,004.3 1,710.4 1,749.1 Total Money Market Funds 26.2 26.6 35.7 34.4 Total 2,034.2 2,030.9 1,746.1 1,783.5

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 265 212 202 3,688 1,724 Equity 3,943 3,120 2,008 31,198 21,840 Bond 146 461 975 11,144 9,988 Specialty 862 472 186 7,979 1,830 Total Long-term Funds 5,216 4,265 3,371 54,009 35,382 Total Money Market Funds (106 ) 134 (171 ) (967 ) 2,214 Total 5,111 4,399 3,200 53,042 37,596

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.7 11.4 6.8 7.2 Equity 215.6 212.9 153.6 158.4 Bond 87.8 87.6 77.9 79.3 Specialty 14.5 13.6 5.0 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 329.6 325.5 243.4 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 6.3 6.4 6.7 7.3 Total 335.9 331.9 250.1 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



