IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – November 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.034 trillion at the end of November 2021. Assets increased by $3.3 billion or 0.2% compared to October 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $7.5 billion in November 2021.

ETF assets totalled $335.9 billion at the end of November 2021. Assets increased by $4.0 billion or 1.2% compared to October 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $5.1 billion in November 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2021Oct. 2021Nov. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced4,357 3,290 2,761 61,438 (2,133)
Equity2,562 1,881 3,829 36,629 3,354 
Bond629 372 250 15,733 13,686 
Specialty418 431 414 5,595 5,449 
Total Long-term Funds7,965 5,975 7,253 119,395 20,357 
Total Money Market Funds(503)(408)(1,060)(7,598)3,261 
Total7,462 5,567 6,193 111,797 23,618 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 
Long-term Funds        
Balanced1,000.2 996.8 859.6 874.4 
Equity725.9 727.1 573.5 593.4 
Bond260.4 259.3 243.4 246.4 
Specialty21.5 21.1 34.0 34.9 
Total Long-term Funds2,008.0 2,004.3 1,710.4 1,749.1 
Total Money Market Funds26.2 26.6 35.7 34.4 
Total 2,034.2 2,030.9 1,746.1 1,783.5 

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2021Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020 
Long-term Funds       
Balanced265 212 202 3,688 1,724 
Equity3,943 3,120 2,008 31,198 21,840 
Bond146 461 975 11,144 9,988 
Specialty862 472 186 7,979 1,830 
Total Long-term Funds5,216 4,265 3,371 54,009 35,382 
Total Money Market Funds(106)134 (171)(967)2,214 
Total 5,111 4,399 3,200 53,042 37,596 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassNov. 2021 Oct. 2021 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 
Long-term Funds        
Balanced11.7 11.4 6.8 7.2 
Equity215.6 212.9 153.6 158.4 
Bond87.8 87.6 77.9 79.3 
Specialty14.5 13.6 5.0 5.2 
Total Long-term Funds329.6 325.5 243.4 250.0 
Total Money Market Funds6.3 6.4 6.7 7.3 
Total335.9 331.9 250.1 257.3 

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

