Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Industry to 2026 - Huge Undiagnosed and Untreated Population Base Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics Market Research Report by Indication, Component, Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 2,472.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,048.70 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.63% reaching USD 8,830.68 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Digital Therapeutics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Indication, the market was studied across Cardiovascular Disease, Central Nervous System Disorder, Chronic Respiratory Disease, Diabetes, Medication Adherence, Musculoskeletal Disorder, Obesity, Prediabetes, and Smoking Cessation.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Devices and Software.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across B2B and B2C. The B2B is further studied across Employer, Payer, Pharmaceutical Company, and Provider. The B2C is further studied across Caregiver and Patient.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Digital Therapeutics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market, including 2morrow Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, BigHealth, Canary Health Inc., Click Therapeutics, Cognoa, Ginger.Io, Inc., Happify, Kaia Health, Lark Technologies, Livongo Health, Inc., Mango Health Inc., Mindstrong Health, Noom Inc., Omada Health, Inc., One Drop, Pear Therapeutics, Propeller Health, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Twine health, Inc., Vitra Health, Welldoc, Inc., and Wellthy Therapeutics.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital Therapeutics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital Therapeutics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Digital Therapeutics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Digital Therapeutics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing incidences of preventive chronic diseases

5.2.2. Control on healthcare cost with focus on preventive healthcare

5.2.3. Adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Limited awareness regarding digital therapeutics in the develping economies

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Huge undiagnosed and untreated population base

5.4.2. Technology to undiscover the therapeutic areas

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Data privacy and security concerns



6. Digital Therapeutics Market, by Indication

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cardiovascular Disease

6.3. Central Nervous System Disorder

6.4. Chronic Respiratory Disease

6.5. Diabetes

6.6. Medication Adherence

6.7. Musculoskeletal Disorder

6.8. Obesity

6.9. Prediabetes

6.10. Smoking Cessation



7. Digital Therapeutics Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Devices

7.3. Software



8. Digital Therapeutics Market, by Distribution

8.1. Introduction

8.2. B2B

8.2.1. Employer

8.2.2. Payer

8.2.3. Pharmaceutical Company

8.2.4. Provider

8.3. B2C

8.3.1. Caregiver

8.3.2. Patient



9. Americas Digital Therapeutics Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Digital Therapeutics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 2morrow Inc.

13.2. Akili Interactive Labs

13.3. Ayogo Health Inc.

13.4. Better Therapeutics

13.5. BigHealth

13.6. Canary Health Inc.

13.7. Click Therapeutics

13.8. Cognoa

13.9. Ginger.Io, Inc.

13.10. Happify

13.11. Kaia Health

13.12. Lark Technologies

13.13. Livongo Health, Inc.

13.14. Mango Health Inc.

13.15. Mindstrong Health

13.16. Noom Inc.

13.17. Omada Health, Inc.

13.18. One Drop

13.19. Pear Therapeutics

13.20. Propeller Health

13.21. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

13.22. Twine health, Inc.

13.23. Vitra Health

13.24. Welldoc, Inc.

13.25. Wellthy Therapeutics



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64c1m4