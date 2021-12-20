McWilliams|Ballard Announces the Completion of Sales and Settlements at The Signet McLean

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McWilliams|Ballard is proud to announce, in partnership with JBG Smith, another successful sold-out community of The Signet in McLean, Virginia.

As the newest condominium in over a decade in McLean, The Signet features 121 new condominium residences with a Jeffersonian-inspired architecture that rises seven stories across four lush acres in the heart of Downtown McLean. The community offers a variety of one-, two-, three-bedroom, and multi-level floorplans of up to 3,500 square feet replete with the finest designer details. Homeowners also enjoy a fully-amenitized community with a fitness center with yoga room and sauna, oversized resident’s lounge that steps out onto a large, landscaped courtyard with a fountain anchored by sitting and entertaining areas.

“We were very pleased to lead the sales and marketing for this project. The Signet’s home finish level and lush community amenities combined with a high demand for new condominium living in Downtown McLean made for a very successful project,” said Matthew Boles, Executive Vice President of McWilliams|Ballard.

JBG Smith owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

McWilliams|Ballard, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is a real estate sales and marketing firm specializing in the sales and marketing of new condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use communities. During its 25-year history, McWilliams|Ballard has worked in 13 states nationwide, creating partnerships with developers and builders to provide sales and marketing solutions from project inception to the final closed sale. In addition, the firm also provides consultation and market research used by some of the most renowned developers and investment groups in the country.

