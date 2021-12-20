The Global Occupant Classification System Market is expected to grow by $ 729.39 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Occupant Classification System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191457/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the occupant classification system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicles with modern active and passive safety features and stringent safety norms for vehicles to pass NCAP test ratings. In addition, increasing demand for vehicles with modern active and passive safety features is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The occupant classification system market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The occupant classification system market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Airbag control unit

• Sensors

• Others



By Geographic

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the automotive production shift to low-cost countries and developing economiesas one of the prime reasons driving the occupant classification system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on occupant classification system market covers the following areas:

• Occupant classification system market sizing

• Occupant classification system market forecast

• Occupant classification system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading occupant classification system market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc., IEE SA, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, Nidec Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the occupant classification system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

