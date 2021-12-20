SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF Announces Primary Listing Venue Change

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guinness Atkinson Asset Management announced today its plans to change the primary listing venue of its SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (SULR) from CBOE to the New York Stock Exchange.



The SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF is an equally-weighted, actively managed fund that aims for long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in publicly traded equity securities of Sustainable Energy companies (both U.S. and non-U.S.), which are companies that generate, produce or provide alternative or renewable sources of energy (as compared to more traditional sources of energy that can be environmentally depletive, such as fossil fuels like oil or coal or other hydrocarbon-based fuels), or that produce, generate, transport, or deliver energy or energy applications in a way that makes alternative or renewable energy more efficient or accessible or reduces the use of environmentally depletive energy resources.

The SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II Fund will commence trading on the NYSE Arca on January 3, 2022. “The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s leading stock exchange and we are proud to be able to say that after this change takes place, all SmartETFs will be available to investors on the NYSE Arca exchange,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson.

The SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF is managed by Will Riley and Jonathan Waghorn, who have significant experience in portfolio management and deep knowledge of the global energy industry, including rapidly developing trends in renewables.

About SmartETFs

SmartETFs are a family of exchange traded funds that focus on four mega themes that are driving change: Innovation, the Rise of Asia, Demographics, and Social Progress.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, please call (866) 307-5990 or visit our website at www.SmartETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

You can lose money investing in the SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume.

Prices of energy, whether traditional or sustainable, may fluctuate or decline due to many factors, including international political or economic developments, real or perceived, demand for energy and sustainable energy, production and distribution policies of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and other oil-producing countries, energy conservation projects, changes in governmental regulations affecting companies in the energy sector, including Sustainable Energy companies, changes in technology affecting Sustainable Energy, and changes in tax regulations relating to energy.

A decline in energy prices would likely have a negative effect on securities held by the ETF. The ETF's focus on Sustainable Energy businesses exposes the ETF to greater market risk and potential monetary losses than if the ETF's assets were diversified among various industries or sectors. Funds distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

