Vstock Transfer to Expand With an Office in Israel, January 2022





NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Vstock Transfer, a leading transfer agent and registrar firm that services private issuers, IPOs, SPACs and Regulation A transactions, today announced it plans to open an office in Israel to better service its existing clients and shareholders and accommodate the incredible growth of tech, fintech, pharma and biotech companies out of Israel with an interest to list on the Nasdaq or NYSE exchange.

Vstock Transfer’s client roster already includes several companies based in Israel that trade in the U.S. “This office expansion will also allow us to work closely with the issuers as well as many of the Israel based underwriters and securities lawyers that we have strong relationships with,” commented Seth Farbman, Co-Founder of Vstock Transfer.

Shay Galam, Compliance Supervisor at Vstock Transfer, stated that, “With the current IPO market conditions and the growing trend for companies looking to go public or uplist to a higher exchange, we believe that cultivating these Israel based relationships will be beneficial for the management teams as well as shareholders.”

Vstock Transfer is an SEC-registered stock transfer firm serving private companies, IPOs and issuers listed on NYSE American, NASDAQ and OTC Markets. Vstock Transfer is owned and managed by attorneys and a team of professionals who have spent their careers working with issuers on all aspects of initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, private placements, Reg A, proxy solicitations, DTC eligibility, SPACs, reverse mergers and stock transfers.

