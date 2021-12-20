Greystone Provides $49 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for a Multifamily Property in California

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided $49 million in Freddie Mac financing for a multifamily property in Los Angeles, CA. The financing was originated by Tony Spaeth and Trip Going of Greystone.



The $49,000,000 Freddie Mac conventional loan carries a 10-year term with interest only payments for the first 5 years, as well as a 30-year amortization period. Built in 2020, the multifamily community comprises 186 units.

“We are delighted that we can help our client access the right financing through our extensive platform,” said Mr. Spaeth. “Greystone’s deep experience with multifamily property financing enables us to navigate a variety of capital needs.”

“We’re grateful to the Greystone team for working with Freddie Mac to pull the right terms together and we look forward to expanding this property to support additional residents in the LA market,” said the key principal of the borrower.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com