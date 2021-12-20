The Global Road Safety Market is expected to grow by $ 1.46 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.25% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Safety Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191453/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the road safety market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urban population, high demographic rates, and rapid motorization and increase in the number of road fatalities/accidents. In addition, rising urban population, high demographic rates, and rapid motorization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The road safety market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The road safety market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Red light and speed enforcement

• ALPR/ANPR

• Incident detection and response

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise of government initiatives for enhancing road safetyas one of the prime reasons driving the road safety market growth during the next few years.



Our report on road safety market covers the following areas:

• Road safety market sizing

• Road safety market forecast

• Road safety market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road safety market vendors that include Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., IDEMIA, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, SWARCO AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the road safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

