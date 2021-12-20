The Payne Center Announces Lawmakers, Academic and Industry Leaders to Sit on Inaugural Advisory Committee

Washington, DC, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Center for Social Justice announced its inaugural advisory committee on Thursday, naming a slate of lawmakers, accomplished HBCU scholars, policy advocates, and industry leaders. This advisory committee will guide the Payne Center as it launches its mission to advance social justice for Black Americans through policy research and community advocacy.

The committee includes:

Congresswoman Alma Adams - Founder & Co-Chair, Bipartisan HBCU Caucus

Howard Henderson - Founding Director, Center for Justice Research

Katherine S. Broderick - Former Dean of Law, University of the District of Columbia

Meredith Mirman Weisel - Deputy Regional Director, Anti-Defamation League

Dr. Harry L. Williams - President & CEO, Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Derryn Moten - Chair, Alabama State University History & Politics Science Department

Pamela Alexander - Director of Community Relations, Ford Motor Company

Jay Augustine - Professor of Law, North Carolina Central University

Meldon Hollis - Professor at Savannah State University; Former Associate Director of White House Initiative on HBCUs

Pat Tyson - Community Labor Leader

Representative Harold M. Love, Jr. (Honorary Member) - Tennessee General Assembly

“It’s so exciting to bring together such distinguished leaders for the cause of social justice,” said Payne Center Executive Director Sean Perryman. “For decades, HBCUs have been a major engine of social and economic progress for Black Americans. Our goal now is to elevate the important policy research being done at HBCUs to aid nationwide advocacy on pressing issues such as civil rights, economic justice, and health equity. I’m confident we have the right team to meet that goal and make tangible, positive change in Black communities.”