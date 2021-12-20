The Global Dimethyl Ether Market is expected to grow by $ 10.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.49% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dimethyl Ether Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191452/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the dimethyl ether market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the positive impact of DME on the environment and lower cost than LPG. In addition, the positive impact of DME on the environment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dimethyl ether market analysis includes the source segment and geographic landscape.



The dimethyl ether market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Coal

• Natural gas

• Methanol

• Biomass



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the abundant availability of raw materialsas one of the prime reasons driving the dimethyl ether market growth during the next few years. Also, will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dimethyl ether market covers the following areas:

• Dimethyl ether market sizing

• Dimethyl ether market forecast

• Dimethyl ether market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dimethyl ether market vendors that include Grillo-Werke AG, Haldor Topsoe AS, JGC Holdings Corp., jiuneng Inc, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oberon Fuels, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, The Chemours Co., and thyssenkrupp. Also, the dimethyl ether market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191452/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________