DSS’s American Pacific Bancorp Approaches $20M in New Loans Issued

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company with nine operating business lines in diverse, high-growth industries, is pleased to announce its American Pacific Bancorp, Inc. (“APB”) subsidiary has issued nearly $20 million in new loans since September 2021.



“APB has assembled a strong and diversified loan portfolio including commercial licensed medical real estate financing, governmental bond anticipation note financing, C&I inventory and equipment financing, and land development loans,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “Our third quarter investment in APB has been very successful and has allowed us to continue our reoccurring scalable business income model. We now have nearly half of the fresh funds we injected generating interest and fee income and we expect to have another $20 million loaned out in the near-term as we build our portfolio of high-quality commercial loans.”

DSS is the majority-owner of APB, holding more than 50% of its outstanding shares of common stock. APB intends to continue to develop and expand its lending platform to serve the small to mid-size commercial borrower and to continue to acquire equity positions of commercial banks in the US to develop its lending network and to provide global banking services to clients worldwide, including servicing markets with limited access to traditional US banking services.

APB’s target customers are businesses with annual revenues of $5 million to $50+ million, including manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, importers, and service companies. APB has expertise in, and services tailored for, specific industries, including beverage, food and agribusiness, technology, healthcare, government, higher education, clean technology, and environmental services.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, and banking, lending, and finance. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically unlocks value through IPO spin offs. Under new leadership since 2019, DSS has built the necessary foundation for sustainable growth through the acquisition and formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in five high-growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only meet customer needs, but create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

407-491-4498

Dave@redchip.com



Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the prospectus and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.