Modular Steel Bridge From Acrow Repurposed for Permanent Application in Elgin County, Ontario

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to report one of its modular steel bridges has recently opened to carry traffic over the Kettle Creek in the Township of Southwold, Ontario. Acrow’s structure was installed as a permanent replacement for a structurally deficient bridge in the township, and previously served for three years as a temporary replacement for a damaged bridge some 30 kilometers away.



In February 2018, after heavy rains and flooding throughout the region, the Imperial Road Bridge in Port Bruce collapsed under the weight of a loaded dump truck. The crossing was the only direct route between the north and south sides of the town, and the resulting lengthy detour caused inconvenience and increased response times for emergency vehicles. Planning began immediately for a temporary solution to maintain traffic flow until the bridge could be rebuilt.

Acrow was awarded the contract to design and supply a modular steel structure to provide a detour downstream of the collapsed bridge. Assembled and installed in six weeks, the single-lane bridge was 54.8 metres long and 5.5 metres wide, with an epoxy aggregate deck and a CL-625 ONT Truck load rating. It was purchased by Elgin County, which anticipated a need for its reuse at a later date.

As rebuilding of the bridge in Port Bruce neared completion, Elgin County decided to repurpose the modular structure for permanent replacement of the 120-year-old Meeks steel truss bridge, which had multiple structural deficiencies. Although a 2019 OSIM inspection report recommended rehabilitation of the bridge within 5 years and replacement within 10 years, the engineering consultant for the project determined repurposing the Acrow bridge from the Port Bruce location was the preferred alternative.

After the bridge was dismantled, it was reconfigured and transported to the Meeks Bridge location for assembly and launching. For the permanent application, the bridge was shortened, widened to two lanes, and a full highway guard rail system was added. Like all Acrow products, the bridge was designed and manufactured for a service life of 75-100 years with minimal maintenance requirements.

“This project was a great example of the versatility and durability of Acrow’s structures and the ability to seamlessly repurpose one bridge from one site – and one application – to another,” said Gordon Scott, Director of Operations and Sales, Acrow Canada. “High-strength, precision-engineered components along with ease of transport and rapid assembly makes our bridges ideal for both permanent and temporary applications.”

“Acrow’s bridges are durable and cost-effective, designed and manufactured for a service life of 100 years,” added Ken Scott, President, Acrow Canada. “Like the steel truss bridge it is replacing, the Acrow bridge will be carrying traffic well into the next century. With an increasing need to repair or replace aging infrastructure, our innovative solutions provide safe and reliable access and we are delighted to have been able to serve local communities on this important project.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

