Global Tobacco Paper Market Share Is Expected To Reach About USD 1.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors Market Research has published a new report titled “Tobacco Paper Market By Paper Grade (Plug Wrap Paper, Rolling Paper, Tipping Base Paper, and Cigarette Tissue), By Material (Rice Straw, Flax, Wood Pulp, Sisal, Hemp, and Esparto), By Weight (Up To 10 gsm, 10 gsm ¬ 25 gsm, and More Than 25 gsm), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026.” in its research database.

“According to the most recent research study, the demand of Tobacco Paper Market size & share is predicted to be valued at approximately USD 1.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of around 3.5% between 2021 and 2026.”

What is Tobacco Paper? How big is the Tobacco Paper Market?

Tobacco Paper Market - Report Overview:

Tobacco paper is the kind of cover that wraps the tobacco. The product is a special kind for industrial production as well as hand cigarette rolling. The tobacco paper along with other paper grades falls in the group of specialty papers differentiated by fulfilling specific features needed by their specific functions as well as usage.



Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Tobacco Paper Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/tobacco-paper-market-report

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2021 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

171 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)



Industry Major Market Players

Bukit Muria Jaya

GlatzFeinpapiere

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

Delfort Group AG

Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co. Ltd.

Richer Paper Co. Ltd.

The Rolling Paper Company

Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co. Ltd.

Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd

Miquel Y Costas

Pura Group

Glatz Group

PT BUKIT Muria Jaya

NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Tobacco Paper?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Tobacco Paper Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Tobacco Paper Industry?

What segments does the Tobacco Paper Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Tobacco Paper Market sample report and company profiles?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/tobacco-paper-market-report

Global Tobacco Paper Market: Growth Factors

Basic grades of cigarette paper include cigarette tissue, plug wrap paper, and tipping paper. Cigarette tissue paper is the cover packaging the tobacco. Plug wrap paper is the cover paper that filters the inner envelope as well as envelope paper. Tipping paper filters outside the envelope and establishes a link between the filter and the cigarette paper covering the tobacco.

Cigarette tissue papers comprise a whole range of chemical additives (nearly 25% to 35%) and along with decor papers they are classified under the most advanced grades.

Massive popularity of roll-your-own (RYO) cigarettes to drive market trends

The banning of flavored tobacco by regulatory authorities like the U.S. FDA along with the large spectrum of product offerings as well as designing of rolling filters & papers will steer the demand for RYO tobacco items like cigarettes. This, in turn, is estimated to steer the expansion of the market during the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, the escalating popularity of eco-friendly tobacco papers is predicted to mark a new era of growth for the tobacco paper industry during the forecast period. Additionally, manufacturers are introducing environment-friendly items like treeless cigarette rolling papers as well as rolling tobacco papers made from fruits and vegetable pulps as well as cultivated cotton. Nevertheless, fire-related deaths occurring due to cigars are predicted to negatively impact the growth of the tobacco paper industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Global Tobacco Paper Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 1.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 1.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Bukit Muria Jaya, GlatzFeinpapiere, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Delfort Group AG, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Richer Paper Co. Ltd., The Rolling Paper Company, Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Miquel Y Costas, Pura Group, Glatz Group, PT BUKIT Muria Jaya, and NIPPON PAPER PAPYLIA Co. Ltd., among others Key Segment By Type, By Weight, By Material, By Refining, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Tobacco Paper Market: Segmentation

The global tobacco paper market is segmented based on paper grade, material, weight, and regions.

Wood pulp to dominate the material segment by 2027 in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive use of the material in manufacturing the tobacco paper.

Cigarette tissue segment to register highest CAGR over the forecast timeline

The cigarette tissue segment is set to record the highest growth rate of nearly over 2% during the forecast timeline. The segmental surge is owing to the ability of the cigarette tissues in preventing the breathing of hazardous materials and the ability to minimize the nicotine proportion breathed. In addition to this, beneficial features of cigarette tissues will steer the expansion of the segment during the forecast period.

Ask For Customized Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/tobacco-paper-market-report

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific to lead the overall market surge during the forecast period

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to the large-scale usage of environment-friendly items like treeless cigar rolling papers and filter tips. Apart from this, growing environmental concerns among the end-users of the region are likely to drive industry growth in the Asia Pacific. Countries like India and China are likely to be the major regional revenue pockets during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Tobacco Paper Market By Paper Grade (Plug Wrap Paper, Rolling Paper, Tipping Base Paper, and Cigarette Tissue), By Material (Rice Straw, Flax, Wood Pulp, Sisal, Hemp, and Esparto), By Weight (Up To 10 gsm, 10 gsm ¬ 25 gsm, and More Than 25 gsm), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/tobacco-paper-market-report

This report segments the tobacco paper market as follows:

Global Tobacco Paper Market: By Paper Grade Segment Analysis

Plug Wrap Paper

Rolling Paper

Tipping Base Paper

Cigarette Tissue

Global Tobacco Paper Market: By Material Segment Analysis

Rice Straw

Flax

Wood Pulp

Sisal

Hemp

Esparto

Global Tobacco Paper Market: By Weight Segment Analysis

Up To 10 gsm

10 gsm ­ 25 gsm

More Than 25 gsm

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Tobacco Paper Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/tobacco-paper-market-report

Browse More Related Report:

Legal Marijuana Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/legal-marijuana-market

E-Cigarette Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-cigarette-market-by-product-type-disposable-rechargeable-1158

Carbon Nanomaterials Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/carbon-nanomaterials-market-by-type-carbon-nanotubes-carbon-746

Seed Paper Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/seed-paper-market-report

E-Paper Display Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-paper-display-market-report

Paper Straw Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paper-straw-market-report

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com