The Global Life Sciences Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 15.95 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period

83% during the forecast period. Our report on the life sciences analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials and growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and the need for improved patient outcomes. In addition, the growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The life sciences analytics market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The life sciences analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premise



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applicationsas one of the prime reasons driving the life sciences analytics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on life sciences analytics market covers the following areas:

• Life sciences analytics market sizing

• Life sciences analytics market forecast

• Life sciences analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading life sciences analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the life sciences analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

