The Global Preservatives Market is expected to grow by $ 937.33 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the preservatives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for novel solutions to optimize food supply chains and the growing demand for personal care products. In addition, the increasing demand for novel solutions to optimize food supply chains is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The preservatives market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The preservatives market is segmented as below:

By End-User

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Feed

• Personal care products

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for safer and alternative chemical preservativesas one of the prime reasons driving the preservatives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on preservatives market covers the following areas:

• Preservatives market sizing

• Preservatives market forecast

• Preservatives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preservatives market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Foodchem International Corp., Galactic SA, ITA 3 s.r.l., Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Lallemand Inc. Also, the preservatives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

