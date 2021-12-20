Latest Ochsner Health Pediatric Cardiac Surgical Outcomes Superior to National Averages

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ochsner Health and Ochsner Hospital for Children have released its latest pediatric cardiac surgical outcomes for congenital heart surgery patients. For the fourth year in a row, Ochsner’s surgical outcomes far exceeded national averages. A summary of Ochsner’s 2017 – 2020 mortality rates compared with national averages* from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for the same timeframe are as follows:

PROCEDURE OCHSNER HEALTH SOCIETY OF THORACIC SURGEONS Neonatal Heart Surgery (ages 0-30 days) 2.50% 7.56% Norwood Procedure (for hypoplastic left heart syndrome) 3.70% 13.33%

Ochsner’s Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery Program is led by board-certified congenital cardiac surgeon Dr. Benjamin B. Peeler who has built a team of internationally renowned pediatric experts. Dr. Peeler and his team offer one of the region’s most comprehensive and esteemed programs.

“Our consistently superior results speak directly to our team’s unwavering commitment to providing high quality pediatric heart care,” said Dr. Peeler. “Ochsner is making exceptional care accessible, close to home, for families across the Gulf South. Historically this wasn’t available in the region, and now we are the destination for pediatric cardiac care.”

Ochsner’s congenital heart program provides patients with access to the most advanced treatments and technologies such as: single ventricle repair with the Norwood procedure, valvular repair, ventricular assist device (VAD) implantation and heart transplants. Additionally, Ochsner Hospital for Children’s congenital heart program includes a 12-bed state of the art pediatric cardiac intensive care unit dedicated to the needs of this group of often complex patients.

Ochsner’s highly trained congenital heart team includes interventional cardiologists, heart failure and transplant cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologists, pulmonary hypertension specialists, geneticists, maternal-fetal medicine specialists, imaging specialists, pediatric anesthesiologists, pediatric intensivists, perfusionists and nurses and critical care cardiac specialists.

Congenital heart defects/diseases are among the most common types of birth abnormalities. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are about 1 million children in the U.S. living with congenital heart defects. These conditions affect the heart walls, heart valves and blood vessels and can range from simple and symptomless to complex and life-threatening problems. About one in four babies born with a life-threatening or critical heart defect will require surgery within the first year of life.

“Thanks to our pediatric cardiology team’s expertise and wealth of experience, Ochsner has become recognized as a referral center for patients with complex congenital heart defects,” said Dr. Peeler.

With a footprint spanning the state of Louisiana and into Mississippi, Ochsner Hospital for Children has offered exceptional pediatric care for more than 75 years. Ochsner Hospital for Children brings high quality pediatric care close to home, reducing barriers to healthcare – a key component of Ochsner’s 10-year vision to transform Louisiana into a healthier state by 2030. Ochsner Hospital for Children has an established pediatric emergency department in New Orleans, LA and recently opened a pediatric super-clinic at the Ochnser Medical Complex – The Grove in Baton Rouge, LA and a dedicated pediatric clinic in Covington, LA.

Ochsner Hospital for Children offers the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in the state, serving over 76,000 children every year with more than 140 physicians specializing in more than 30 pediatric specialties and sub-specialties. For the fourth consecutive year, Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named among the top 50 children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. It is the only children’s hospital in Louisiana or Mississippi to receive this prestigious honor.

For more information about Ochsner’s congenital heart program or to make an appointment, please visit http://www.ochsner.org/chd or call 504-842-0650. For more information about Ochsner’s pediatric cardiology program, visit https://www.ochsner.org/services/pediatric-cardiology.For more information about Ochsner Hospital for Children, please visit www.ochsner.org/pediatrics.

*National averages represent self-reported data from STS from July 2017 – June 2020.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named both the top hospital and the top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana’s leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.