Correction: SalMar - 2021 share-based incentive scheme for senior executives and key personnel

In accordance with the authorization granted by the AGM on 8 June 2021, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has decided to establish a share-based incentive scheme (Restricted Share Unit Plan) for senior executives and key personnel employed by the company and its subsidiaries. The scheme encompasses up to 250 000 shares and has a duration of three years. The company's liability with respect to the scheme will be met through holdings of treasury shares.

The purpose of the share-based incentive scheme (RSUP) is to encourage employees to maintain a deep, long-term engagement in the company, through a further alignment of the employees' interests with those of other shareholders. Under the RSUP, participating individuals will be awarded shares to motivate them to contribute to the continued success and profitability of the company, as well as deliver outstanding results. The RSUP will also enhance SalMar's ability to attract and retain staff.

Under the RSUP, participants will receive, free of charge, Restricted Share Units (RSUs), which, if certain predefined performance criteria are met within an accrual period, will be released and transferred to them as shares. The RSUP comprises three accrual periods of one, two and three calendar years respectively, with 2021 being the first year. Each accrual period encompasses 1/3 of the total number of RSUs included in the scheme. One RSU gives a contingent entitlement to one share.

The following criteria determine the award of RSUs during each of the three accrual periods:

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs is independent of any performance criteria

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar achieving a certain EBIT/kg more than other aquaculture companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange during the accrual period

- Award of 1/3 of the RSUs depends on SalMar's shares achieving a higher total shareholder return (TSR) than a defined group of comparable companies during the accrual period.

Accrual of RSUs under the scheme presumes that the individual is an employee of SalMar or a participating subsidiary. The total gain from released RSUs during one calendar year shall not exceed 100 per cent of the participant's base salary. Under the scheme's rules, the number of RSUs will be adjusted in the event of a dividend payout in order to preserve, but not increase, the value of the RSU allocation.

The RSUP goes into effect on 20 December 2021 and encompasses senior executives and key personnel at SalMar and its subsidiaries.

Restricted share units granted primary insiders 20 December 2021:

Frode Arntsen has received 1 872 RSUs in the Company

Roger Bekken has received 1 918 RSUs in the Company

Eva Haugen has received 1 123 RSUs in the Company

Håkon Husby has received 921 RSUs in the Company

Tone Ingebrigtsen has received 705 RSUs in the Company

Runar Sivertsen has received 1 140 RSUs in the Company

Ulrik Steinvik has received 1 647 RSUs in the Company

Trine Sæther Romuld has received 2 507 RSUs in the Company

Arthur Wisniewski has received 1 360 RSUs in the Company

Simon Søbstad has received 1 050 RSUs in the Company

Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) has received 896 RSUs in the Company

Gunn Marit Sivertsen (related party of primary insider) has received 451 RSUs in the Company

New holdings:

After completion of the abovementioned grant Frode Arntsen holds 4 221 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 4 706 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Roger Bekken holds 4 322 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 16 766 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Eva Haugen holds 2 534 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 6 649 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Håkon Husby holds 1 892 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 460 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Tone Ingebrigtsen holds 1 592 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 604 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Runar Sivertsen holds 2 111 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 3 190 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Ulrik Steinvik holds 3 714 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 139 335 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Trine Sæther Romuld holds 5 654 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 6 323 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Arthur Wisniewski holds 2 618 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 1 480 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Simon Søbstad holds 2 367 RSUs in the Company. As of today the primary insider holds 0 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Ståle Eide holds 2 021 RSUs in the Company. Ståle Eide (related party of primary insider) holds 0 shares in the Company.

After completion of the abovementioned grant Gunn Marit Sivertsen holds 451 RSUs in the Company. Gunn Marit Sivertsen (related party of primary insider) holds 0 shares in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

CFO Trine Sæther Romuld,

Tel: + 47 991 63 632

Email: trine.romuld@salmar.no

Website: www.salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article

19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act

