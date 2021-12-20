CurrencyWorks Motoclub Marketplace To Go Live

Los Angeles CA, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, today announced that its NFT marketplace for its Motoclub brand will launch tomorrow in beta.



Motoclub specializes in automotive-themed NFTs aimed specifically at the growing digital collectibles marketplace. The new marketplace will enable the Motoclub community to mint, collect and trade non-fungible tokens.

When listed for sale, all asking prices are set strictly by the Motoclub member selling the NFT.

According to a 2020 year-end report by NonFungible.com, the total market capitalization of the NFT sector was close to $210 million in 2019. The report suggested that in 2020, the market cap could touch $315 million, and by 2021, it could surpass $700 million.

The marketplace will open opportunities for Motoclub members. Rare or hard to find SparkNFTs will be available to be listed for sale or trade; either sealed packs or individual SparkNFTs can be listed for sale, and all prices set by the member selling those Sparks.

CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman Cameron Chell said: “The marketplace is integral to Motoclub and forms an important founding pillar for the long-term success of the project. I’m very pleased that it will be going live tomorrow; I’m really looking forward to seeing how members engage with it and how the marketplace influences the value of our content.”

Full terms and conditions of the trading platform operations can be found at www.motoclub.io.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact:

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io .