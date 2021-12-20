The E-bike Market is expected to grow by 887,810 units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "E-bike Market in Benelux 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191437/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the e-bike market in Benelux provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current benelux market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining cost of Li-ion batteries and health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes. In addition, declining cost of Li-ion batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-bike market in Benelux analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The e-bike market in Benelux is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Lithium-ion battery

• Sealed lead acid battery



By Geographical Landscape

• The Netherlands

• Belgium

• Luxembourg



This study identifies the presence of government initiatives and availability of subsidies as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market growth in Benelux during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on e-bike market in Benelux covers the following areas:

• E-bike market sizing

• E-bike market forecast

• E-bike market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-bike market vendors in Benelux that include Accell Group NV, Bergamont Fahrrad Vertrieb GmbH, BIZBIKE BVBA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, QWIC, S CAPE, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Also, the e-bike market in Benelux analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191437/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________