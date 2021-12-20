Big Time Studios Set to Launch Highly Anticipated SPACE NFTs

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Time Studios, founded by Decentraland co-founder Ari Meilich, will be launching their first public sale of NFTs for their game Big Time on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm PST.

This auction will allow players the opportunity to bid on the available 60,000 SPACE NFTs at NFT.BigTime.gg

SPACE are virtual land upgrades that enable players' ability to gather Big Time's very own token. With the proper SPACE upgrades, players can earn tokens in the course of their adventures. Each NFT will also unlock unique gameplay features and utilities like new portals, extra rooms, and even specialized crafting areas. These add-ons allow for the exploration of new worlds, the chance to fight enemies from other dimensions, the ability to collect tokens, limited-edition NFTs, and more.

In Big Time, players travel through space and time in defense of history itself. Players will earn their own time machine in the early stages of the game, giving them a virtual home to decorate, where they can host events for fellow gamers. Players will also be able to expand and personalize their time machines through the use of SPACE, making this bubble of spacetime a unique reflection of the owner's personality and achievements.

Ari Meilich, Big Time Studios co-founder shared, "What makes this truly exciting is our patented Vault technology, which makes NFT gaming accessible to a mass-market audience, alleviating the need for external wallet management, self-custody, and costly on-chain transactions." He added, "Many early blockchain and crypto products require users to jump through a lot of hoops, making them inaccessible to the average gamer. Big Time eliminates that and will allow us to deliver a true AAA gaming experience that unites crypto with the metaverse."

Big Time Studios was founded in 2020 by Ari Meilich and gaming industry veteran Thor Alexander. They have assembled an impressive list of industry leaders who have been instrumental in the launch of world-renowned games such as Fortnite, Gears of War, Call of Duty, and Metal of Honor. Big Time Studios has been recognized for being at the forefront of the gaming evolution, successfully raising $21 million earlier this year to help accelerate their growth. And the Big Time community has grown exponentially, currently sporting close to a million fans across all platforms.

Over a dozen major guilds including Yield Guild Games, Merit Circle, Loudgg, Neo Tokyo, and Avocado Guild, have participated in a SPACE NFT pre-sale offering, purchasing $9MM USD of the SPACE NFTs. Additionally, over 23 thousand people have pledged to participate in SPACE.

To participate in the drop visit NFT.BigTime.gg today and set up your account.

Big Time Studios, co-founded in 2020 by Ari Meilich and Thor Alexander, has assembled an all-star team of game industry veterans from the likes of Epic Games, Blizzard, EA and Riot, having contributed to some of the best loved franchises in gaming history, including Fortnite, Gears of War, Call of Duty, League of Legends, and Medal of Honor. Our fully remote team is working around the world, combining artistic prowess, technical innovation, and business leadership to set a new standard in gaming. Come play at www.BigTime.gg

