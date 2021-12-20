TAG Associates Announces Retirement of Founder Stanley Pantowich

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, LLC, a leading multi-family office, announced today that TAG Co-Founder Stanley Pantowich is retiring from the firm, effective Dec. 31, 2021. Pantowich founded TAG in 1983 and has remained active in his role as a portfolio manager and as a member of the investment committee.



“Stan is a pioneer in the family office business -- he launched the firm, he oversaw its growth over almost 40 years, and he helped countless families stay on course to build and maintain wealth for generations,” said David Basner, CEO of TAG Associates. “He instinctively understood what families need and then set out to build an enterprise that would provide it for them. His legacy as a businessman and philanthropist will stand the test of time. All of us at TAG, and many others in the wealth management business owe him a debt of gratitude.”

“I started TAG in 1983 with the principle of always putting clients first, and providing a service free of the conflicts that existed elsewhere in the industry,” Mr. Pantowich said. “Those remain the core values at TAG, and I’m proud that what we built has grown and endured.”

In 2005, Mr. Pantowich was honored with the inaugural Private Asset Management Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his pioneering work in the field of family wealth management.

Mr. Pantowich was a partner at Ernst and Young, where he worked for 20 years prior to founding TAG. He served on several boards, including the New York Branch of the American Jewish Committee, Jewish Home Lifecare System, Alpine Capital Bank and Berkshire Bank.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.



