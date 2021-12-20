The Global Modular Construction Market is expected to grow by $ 27.01 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Modular Construction Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191434/?utm_source=GNW

40% during the forecast period. Our report on the modular construction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints and the adoption of lean manufacturing techniques. In addition, the rising demand to eliminate on-site constraints is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The modular construction market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The modular construction market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Permanent

• Relocatable



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the reduced construction timeas one of the prime reasons driving the modular construction market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on modular construction market covers the following areas:

• Modular construction market sizing

• Modular construction market forecast

• Modular construction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading modular construction market vendors that include ATCO Ltd., Bechtel Corp., DESIGN SPACE MODULAR BUILDINGS INC., Fluor Corp., KLEUSBERG GmbH and Co KG, Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp., Modulaire Group, Red Sea International Co, and Skanska AB. Also, the modular construction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191434/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________