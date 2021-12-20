Free Coffee for Rofo Rewards Members on Christmas Day

BALTIMORE, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 25th, Royal Farms will be giving away a free coffee to Rofo Rewards members. The offer will run all day and all coffee sizes are included in the offer. Customers who are not yet Rofo Rewards members can download the Royal Farms app on the Google Play or Apple Store, and create an account, or pick up a physical card in store and register it at http://www.roforewards.com/.

“We want to thank our loyal rewards members for being there with us throughout 2021,” says Frank Schilling, Director of Marketing & Merchandising of Royal Farms. "We’re happy to offer this token of our appreciation during this festive holiday season, and look forward to sharing some exciting news regarding our improved rewards program in 2022.”

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com and Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com



