GROWERS Announces Commercial Launch of New Ag Retail Sales Platform

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data-gathering technology has progressed to the point of overwhelming agriculture retailers and farmers alike. Businesses in agriculture need clear, actionable data. They need technology to simplify their lives and improve their relationships with their customers and employees. Today, GROWERS unveiled a platform that makes sense out of the chaos and finally puts technology to good use for ag retailers.

GROWERS, a North Carolina-based agriculture technology company, announced that after a year of testing, its flagship product GROWERS Rally™ is available for commercial use. GROWERS Rally was created to help ag retail stay relevant in today’s competitive sales environment. Sellers can access a single view of the customer, forecast future sales, organize farm and product information, and make informed, meaningful recommendations.

“GROWERS Rally is built around the needs of agriculture retailers and their farmer customers. The need for close collaboration between farmers and ag retailers has never been more important. Based on our experience in this market, we found that most existing solutions only partially address those needs or are too cumbersome,” said Steven Valencsin, CEO, GROWERS.

GROWERS Rally is for every level of the ag retail organization. Frontline sellers get helpful information such as universal pricing and product lists, view historical sales, easily apply manufacturer rebate programs, and the ability to quickly and easily send product and price quotes directly to customers via text message or email. Management benefits from the peace of mind knowing that every seller is using current, accurate pricing and can effectively forecast product needs by accessing all quotes the team has produced and year-over-year sales data on each customer.

“Ag retail is a difficult business in a complex industry,” said Andi D’Agostino, VP of Product, GROWERS. “The goal of the GROWERS Rally team is to accommodate but decrease the complexity our users navigate every day as frontline sellers, managers, and retail support staff. If we really understand their needs, we can remove busy-work and create insights so that they can focus on what only they can do, build a strong business.”

Ultimately, farmers are the main beneficiary of GROWERS Rally, as they experience a more professional buying process, with all the advantages of the personal, face-to-face relationship they are used to from their ag retailers.

Valencsin adds that until now there has not been a good tool to facilitate the relationship between farmer and ag retailer.

"GROWERS Rally documents the relationship, which provides a professional sales experience and only enhances an ag seller's professionalism and proactive sales approach. Not only that, but having a cohesive data entry platform for ag retail is now helping to solve issues around forecasting, supply chain availability, order fulfillment, and customer retention.”

For more information on GROWERS Rally and to see the impact the platform is having on the industry visit the website www.growers.ag/rally.

About GROWERS Rally

GROWERS Rally is available to ag retailers in the United States

It has been in testing for over a year, during which participants were given the opportunity to give feedback on product features as they were released.

It is available for use on desktop and tablet

The pricing model will be announced 2022

Key features: Program and Product Bundle Creation Farm Plan and Tank Mix Creation and Sharing Single, Comprehensive View of Customer Quick Quote Distribution via Text Message and Email Efficient Sales Pipeline Management Account-based Forecasting Instantaneous Team-wide Pricing Updates



About GROWERS

Growers Holdings, Inc. (GROWERS) is a technology company with a focus on agriculture. They build technology that enables agriculture retailers to run better businesses through using data; driving decision-making as it pertains to planning, planting, fertilizing, and treating growing fields. GROWERS helps align agronomists, ag retailers, and other trusted advisors around the success of the farmer to build a sustainable, profitable future. Since 2012, GROWERS has worked to put easy-to-use technology in the hands of every farmer, advisor, and seller in the ag industry.

Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, GROWERS employs a team of data scientists, engineers, developers, and agronomists, serving a rapidly growing customer base across the U.S. To learn more, visit growers.ag.

